BMW iX1 on sale in Australia from $82,900, arrives Q1 2023

BMW Australia is getting ready to launch the all-new third-generation X1 small SUV in November, as well as the first ever iX1 fully electric model and has today confirmed initial specs and prices.

Three main models will be available in Australia, including the X1 sDrive18i, xDrive20i (previously announced), and the fully electric iX1 xDrive30. However, the petrol models will launch in November while the iX1 will arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

The iX1 will be presented in xLine and M Sport trim options. In either case, power comes from a 65kWh battery feeding two electric motors (front and back). These combine to produce an impressive 230kW and 494Nm, resulting in a 0-100km/h dash in just 5.6 seconds.

With a full battery the iX1 offers a WLTP-rated range of 440km. And when it comes time to recharge, the system is capable of taking in up to 130kW of DC charge, or up to 22kW with AC power. Buyers receive a complimentary three-year subscription to the ChargeFox public network.

As standard, the iX1 comes with a 10.7-inch curved multimedia screen paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. These run on BMW’s 8.0 operating system. Buyers also get adaptive M suspension as standard, a panoramic glass roof, active sports seats with massaging function, and a Harman/Kardon sound system.

In the back you have a 490-litre boot, which is not far off the current X3 (550L) and the new iX (500L), but it is less than the regular new X1 sDrive18i which offers 540L (or up to 1600L with the rear seats folded). The AWD X1 models present 500L/1545L.

The iX1 will be available for delivery from the first quarter of next year, as mentioned, with prices starting from $82,900 for either the xLine or M Sport trim (excluding on-road costs). The petrol X1 starts from $53,900 for the FWD 18i and from $65,900 for the AWD 20i.