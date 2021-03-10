Hyundai Kona N previewed again, exterior revealed

March 10, 2021
Car News, Hyundai, SUV, Turbo

Hyundai has sent out a preview of the hot new Kona N high-performance small SUV, which has been confirmed to go on sale in Australia during the third quarter of this year. It’ll be the first proper performance SUV in its segment.

The new model will be the fourth N model to hit the scene, following the i30 N, Veloster N (not for Australia), and i20 N (coming to Australia later this year). It’s based on the facelifted Kona and, as these teasers confirm (we’ve turned the exposure levels up to reveal more), it’ll feature a unique aero kit complete with the traditional red highlights around the front and rear skirts.

Hyundai says the new model is the first SUV to be designed and developed by both the N division and Hyundai Design Centre. They concentrated on creating a package that expresses a powerful presence as well as driving fun. Things like large-bore exhaust outlets, finned rear diffuser, and big alloy wheels ensure it is unmistakably an N product.

As for the specs and mechanical details, Hyundai is yet to officially confirm. However, it is set to incorporate N division’s latest 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder, producing around 206kW like in the facelifted i30 N. It’s set to be matched to the company’s new eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission as standard.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Although the Kona N Line is all-wheel drive, the Kona N is expected to be front-wheel drive like the i30 N and Veloster N. However, power is very likely to be distributed through a tight and multi-mode limited-slip differential, just like the i30 N. This will ensure optimum cornering expertise and power-to-the-ground traction.

Inside, expect special sports seats in the front with N insignia, red stitching, N pedals and gear shifter, and a special N steering wheel equipped with drive mode buttons and unique trimming. A rear bench seat with matching upholstery is also a given, while the boot space is expected to remain unchanged from the regular Kona. Although, a strut brace could be installed like on the i30 N, somewhat reducing versatility with the rear seats down.

Hyundai says more details will be released “soon”, ahead of its Australian arrival in the third quarter.

Tags
,

Related Articles

2021 Hyundai Kona N officially previewed, confirmed for Australia
2021 Hyundai Kona N officially previewed, confirmed for Australia January 12, 2021
2021 Hyundai Kona previewed, sporty N Line variant confirmed
2021 Hyundai Kona previewed, sporty N Line variant confirmed August 26, 2020
Hyundai Kona N spotted at Nurburgring with auto transmission (video)
Hyundai Kona N spotted at Nurburgring with auto transmission (video) May 12, 2020
2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line shown, confirmed for Australia
2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line shown, confirmed for Australia November 10, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.