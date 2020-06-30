BMW 220i Gran Coupe announced for Australia, new mid-level variant

BMW Australia is expanding its 2 Series Gran Coupe range with the introduction of the 220i. It comes in as an intermediate variant, slotting between the existing 218i and M135i.

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe is BMW’s all-new four-door coupe model. It’s based on the company’s UKL2 platform, which is predominantly front-wheel drive like the latest 1 Series (xDrive AWD is available on some). Up until this point only two variants were available in Australia; the entry 218i featuring a 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder (103kW/220Nm), and the M135i performance version using a 2.0-litre turbo with all-wheel drive (225kW/450Nm).

Now, buyers can opt for the medium-level 220i. It comes with a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that produces a respectable 141kW of power and 280Nm of torque. This is fed through a seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission with front-wheel drive. BMW claims 0-100km/h takes 7.2 seconds, which is very near proper hot-hatch speed. Fuel consumption figures for Australia haven’t been confirmed yet.

The 220i Gran Coupe comes with the M Sport pack as standard in Australia, showcasing 18-inch M Light alloy wheels in 819 M Bicolour design, a discreet aero package including unique front and rear bumper bars, along with sports seats inside wrapped in cloth/Sensatec with BMW Individual headlining in Anthracite.

BMW’s latest 10.25-inch multimedia screen is also standard, with another 10.25-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster. These run the latest 7.0 operating system, and support Apple CarPlay. Wireless phone charging, head-up display, and a host of advanced safety technologies are also standard (lane management systems, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert).

The BMW 220i Gran Coupe goes on sale from $53,990, with deliveries scheduled to commence later in the third quarter. This price point sits in between the $49,990 218i GC and $72,990 M135 GC (all excluding on-road costs).