Australia’s Premcar Brings Reframed Ford Bronco to Monterey Car Week

Premcar has taken the US Monterey Car Week by storm with the unveiling of its latest collaboration with Gateway Bronco, with saw the Aussie company design and manufacture a brand new, modern frame for an age-old classic.

Known internally as Project Pegasus, Chicago-based, Gateway Bronco, leaned on Premcar to create a platform and suspension hardware for its 1960s-inspired LUXE-GT model.

Premcar, known for their hardcore takes on Nissan Navara and the Patrol got to work constructing their very own bespoke platform for the latest member of the LUXE-GT range, which has just made its debut at The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering at the Monterey Car Week.

Premcar’s ladder-frame structure offers a 2350mm wheelbase, with front and rear tracks measuring 1623mm and 1630mm, respectively, in a nod to the original Ford Bronco; US patents are currently pending.

The platform has been designed to work seamlessly with Ford’s latest-gen 5.0-litre Coyote V8 – producing 343kW – and the latest ‘10R80’ ten-speed automatic transmission with a two-stage shift of the fly all-wheel drive system.

All engineering and development work has been taking place at Premcar’s Engineering and Production Centre in Melbourne, which has included some heavy duty testing in rough Australian conditions.

The platform itself will be produced in Detroit, under the supervision of Premcar’s global engineering partner, RLE International, with the final vehicle assembly taking place in Illinois on Gateway Bronco’s production line.

“Gateway BRonco’s new LUXE-GT is more than a reimagined classic, it’s a new car,” said Premcar’s Engineering Director, Bernie Quinn.

“The Premcar team has developed this high-performance platform to new-car standards using the same processes we apply when we develop new vehicles for global automakers,” he said.

Gateway Bronco’s CEO, Seth Burgett adding that “the Premcar team has achieved remarkably results with this new chassis and suspension system.”

“They’ve helped us reposition our classic-style LUXE-GT Bronco series into a new market realm… this is now a new car with classis style, not a classic car with new car style,” he concluded.