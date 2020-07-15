2021 BMW 5 Series: Australian details confirmed, arrives October

The 2021 BMW 5 Series lineup has been confirmed for Australia, with prices and variants levels all locked in ahead of its showroom arrival in October.

BMW unveiled the 2021 5 Series facelift just a couple of months ago. But it’s already set for Australian showrooms. The local arm has confirmed there will be an impressive six different variants to choose from, spanning the 520i, 530i, 530d, 530e, M550i xDrive, and M550i xDrive Pure.

All showcase the facelifted design that we saw earlier, perhaps headlined by the wider and thinner headlights and front kidney grilles, reshaped front bumper bar, and similar treatment for the rear end. The taillights are wider and thinner and look more like those on the latest 3 Series.

Inside, the dashboard is updated to incorporate BMW’s latest technology suite, with a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch media screen. It’s all running BMW’s 7.0 operating system, and includes the updated iDrive controller on the console with flush menu buttons.

All variants in Australia come standard with the M Sport package. It includes 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport suspension, the Shadow Line trim, sports seats, M aerodynamics package, and various M badges. The 530i and up add in adaptive M suspension and M Sport brakes, with the M550i coming equipped with various bespoke M Performance components such as an M Sport differential, 20-inch wheels, and unique styling elements.

Powering the 520i is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that produces 135kW and 290Nm, good for 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds. Stepping up to the 530i sees these outputs lifted to 185kW and 350Nm, with the 0-100km/h sprint dropping to 6.1 seconds. The 530e features the same engine but it’s paired with an electric motor, developing a combined 215kW and 420Nm. It can do 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Moving into the 530d gets you a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six engine that develops 195kW and 620Nm. It can dust off 0-100km/h in a respectable 5.7 seconds. However, if it’s acceleration you want, you need the M550i. It comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that kicks out 390kW and 750Nm, which sees 0–100km/h complete in just 3.8 seconds.

The new model will arrive in showrooms from October this year, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs). See further below for highlight features of each variant.

2021 BMW 520i M Sport: $95,900

2021 BMW 530i M Sport: $115,900

2021 BMW 530e M Sport: $118,900

2021 BMW 530d M Sport: $125,900

2021 BMW M550i xDrive Pure: $137,900

2021 BMW M550i xDrive: $152,900

520i

M Sport package

19-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive LED headlights

High-beam assist

Driving Assistant Professional

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Ambient lighting

Comfort Access

Connected Package Professional

DAB digital radio

Speed limit info

Electric seat adjustment

Head-up display

HiFi 12-speaker sound system

Sensatec instrument panel

Leather Dakota upholstery

Parking Assistant Plus

BMW Live Cockpit Professional

Wireless charging

Steptronic automatic transmission

530i and 530d (additional specification over 520i)

Automatic tailgate

Heated seats, front

Lumbar support, front

Adaptive suspension

Harman/Kardon surround sound system, 16 speakers

M Sport brakes

Sports automatic transmission

530e (additional specification over 530i)

XtraBoost

eDrive Services

Convenience charging cable

Acoustic protection for pedestrians

M550i xDrive (additional specification over 530i)

20-inch alloy wheels

xDrive

M Performance tuning

M Sport differential

Tyre repair kit

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Automatic four-zone climate control

M rear spoiler

Soft-close function for doors

Leather instrument panel

Ambient air

Electric glass sunroof

BMW Laserlight headlights

Metallic paint

Note: the following items are removed for M550i xDrive Pure: