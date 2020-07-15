2021 BMW 5 Series: Australian details confirmed, arrives October

The 2021 BMW 5 Series lineup has been confirmed for Australia, with prices and variants levels all locked in ahead of its showroom arrival in October.
BMW unveiled the 2021 5 Series facelift just a couple of months ago. But it’s already set for Australian showrooms. The local arm has confirmed there will be an impressive six different variants to choose from, spanning the 520i, 530i, 530d, 530e, M550i xDrive, and M550i xDrive Pure.
All showcase the facelifted design that we saw earlier, perhaps headlined by the wider and thinner headlights and front kidney grilles, reshaped front bumper bar, and similar treatment for the rear end. The taillights are wider and thinner and look more like those on the latest 3 Series.
Inside, the dashboard is updated to incorporate BMW’s latest technology suite, with a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch media screen. It’s all running BMW’s 7.0 operating system, and includes the updated iDrive controller on the console with flush menu buttons.
All variants in Australia come standard with the M Sport package. It includes 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport suspension, the Shadow Line trim, sports seats, M aerodynamics package, and various M badges. The 530i and up add in adaptive M suspension and M Sport brakes, with the M550i coming equipped with various bespoke M Performance components such as an M Sport differential, 20-inch wheels, and unique styling elements.
Powering the 520i is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that produces 135kW and 290Nm, good for 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds. Stepping up to the 530i sees these outputs lifted to 185kW and 350Nm, with the 0-100km/h sprint dropping to 6.1 seconds. The 530e features the same engine but it’s paired with an electric motor, developing a combined 215kW and 420Nm. It can do 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.
Moving into the 530d gets you a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six engine that develops 195kW and 620Nm. It can dust off 0-100km/h in a respectable 5.7 seconds. However, if it’s acceleration you want, you need the M550i. It comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that kicks out 390kW and 750Nm, which sees 0–100km/h complete in just 3.8 seconds.
The new model will arrive in showrooms from October this year, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs). See further below for highlight features of each variant.
2021 BMW 520i M Sport: $95,900
2021 BMW 530i M Sport: $115,900
2021 BMW 530e M Sport: $118,900
2021 BMW 530d M Sport: $125,900
2021 BMW M550i xDrive Pure: $137,900
2021 BMW M550i xDrive: $152,900
520i
- M Sport package
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive LED headlights
- High-beam assist
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Ambient lighting
- Comfort Access
- Connected Package Professional
- DAB digital radio
- Speed limit info
- Electric seat adjustment
- Head-up display
- HiFi 12-speaker sound system
- Sensatec instrument panel
- Leather Dakota upholstery
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Wireless charging
- Steptronic automatic transmission
530i and 530d (additional specification over 520i)
- Automatic tailgate
- Heated seats, front
- Lumbar support, front
- Adaptive suspension
- Harman/Kardon surround sound system, 16 speakers
- M Sport brakes
- Sports automatic transmission
530e (additional specification over 530i)
- XtraBoost
- eDrive Services
- Convenience charging cable
- Acoustic protection for pedestrians
M550i xDrive (additional specification over 530i)
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- xDrive
- M Performance tuning
- M Sport differential
- Tyre repair kit
- Adaptive M Suspension Professional
- Automatic four-zone climate control
- M rear spoiler
- Soft-close function for doors
- Leather instrument panel
- Ambient air
- Electric glass sunroof
- BMW Laserlight headlights
- Metallic paint
Note: the following items are removed for M550i xDrive Pure:
- Roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering
- BMW Laserlight including BMW Selective Beam
- Electric glass sunroof
- Metallic paintwork
- Soft-close function for doors
- Instrument panel finished in leather
- Ambient air