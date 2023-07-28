Ford Performance Debuts Mustang Dark Horse R Track-Only Special

Ford Perormance has taken the wraps off its latest, most hardcore treatment for the all-new Mustang, with the launch of the Mustang Dark Horse R.

It’s Ford’s track-only special, which is intended for customer racers like the Mustang Challenge sanctioned by the International Motor Sports Association, based on the seventh-gen ‘S650’ Mustang that is set to arrive here later in the year.

The Mustang Dark Horse R comes powered by a revised version of Ford’s fourth—generation 5.0-litre Coyote V8 which kicks out in excess of 367kW, though exact power figures aren’t confirmed.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via a Tremec 3160 manual transmission, with the Mustang Dark Horse R picking up a Torsen limited-slip differential with a 3.73 final drive ratio, as well as a set of upgraded Brembo brake rotors and calipers.

There’s also a set of multimatic DSSV dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars and adjustable front camber plates for a more personalised setup on race weekends.

The Dark Horse R comes riding on a set of 19-inch R1 flow-formed wheels, with the option of bespoke Michelin racing slicks.

The powertrain has picked up everything from an upgraded oil system with a Ford Performance oil pan, optimised transmission and differential cooling system, and a racing exhaust supplied by Borla.

Inside, the cabin has been completely stripped in the name of weight savings, while you’ll also find a full roll cage, FIA-approved Recaro racing seats with harnesses, a fire extinguisher and quick-release steering wheel from Sparco, as well as a MoTeC data display.

Ford says that the Dark Horse R will enter production ahead of the Mustang Challenge season kicking off next year, with prices standing at the equivalent of AUD $216,000.

“Mustang Dark Horse R bridges the gap between Dark Horse and Mustang GT3 and GT4,” says Ford Performance Global Director, Mark Rushbrook.

“Dark Horse R offers our passionate customers not just an attainable, factory-built race car, but also a racing series to complete with other Mustang enthusiasts,” he added.