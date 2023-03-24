Mazda CX-90 on sale in Australia, priced from $74,385

Mazda has revealed prices for its upcoming flagship CX-90 SUV range, with three variants making their way to Australia priced from $74,385 for the entry model and stretching out to $93,865 for the range-topper. It arrives in August.

The CX-90 will be offered to Australian buyers with a choice of a 3.3-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol producing 254kW/500Nm, named the G50e, as well as a 3.3-litre turbo-diesel producing 187kW/550Nm from the D50e unit. Both variants come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system, as well as 48V mild-hybrid technology.

In terms of fuel consumption, the D50e is rated at just 5.4L/100km on the official combined cycle while the petrol is rated at 8.2L/100km. Mazda describes the diesel as offering “class-leading” efficiency, while the petrol is its most powerful production engine it has ever introduced.

Trim lines span from Touring, GT and Azumi. Standard equipment for the CX-90 Touring includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery with heated seats, a surround-view monitor with front and rear parking sensors, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker sound system.

Upgrading to the CX-90 GT adds a set of 21-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system, heated seats front and rear, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, leather door trims, a panoramic sunroof and upgraded 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Finally, Mazda’s range-topping CX-90 Azami boasts a set of black 21-inch alloys, ambient lighting, black Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a frameless rear-view mirror, body-coloured wheel arches and an upgraded 360-degree monitor with see-through view system.

Colour options for the CX-90 range include the all-new Artisian, while Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Platinum Quartz, Rhodium White, Sonic Silver and Soul Red are also on offer.

Mazda has opened its order books for the CX-90 now ahead of its official arrival to Australian showrooms in August. See below for the range and starting prices (all prices exclude on-road costs):