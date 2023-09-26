Audi Q4 e-tron SUV & Sportback Confirmed for Australia, Arriving Mid-2024

Audi has confirmed that its range of battery-electric e-tron variants will be growing once again next year, with the Q4 e-tron arriving here in Australia in the middle of 2024.

The company says the Q4 e-tron will be offered in both SUV and Sportback form, offering a new entry point into Audi’s battery-electric lineup, with the compact SUV said to be a realisation of the Q4 concept that debuted back in 2019.

Audi says the Q4 e-tron will be “sized similarly” to the Q3 and Q4 Sportback, with the company holding back on any firm details on its size and powertrain for Australian variants.

In Europe, the first iteration of the Q4 e-tron boasted power outputs of 125kW/310Nm in the entry-level Q4 35 e-tron, increasing up to 150kW/310Nm in the mid-range 35 e-tron and once again up to 220kW/460Nm in the flagship Q4 50 e-tron.

Juice for the base model comes supplied by a 52kWh battery pack offering 334km of range while the mid-range and flagship variants pick up a larger 77kWh battery pack, translating to 520km of range in the Q4 40.

In a recent update, Audi confirmed the larger 77kWh battery pack for all variants, offering up to 545km of driving range, and fast-charging up to 175kW.

The update also increased power up to 210kW for the Q4 45 e-tron, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.6 seconds, with the range-topping 55 e-tron pushing out 250kW, dropping the 0-100km/h to 5.4 seconds.

Underneath, the Q4 e-tron lineup has picked up a revised tune for the suspension, with the option of a sports suspension system with adjustable dampers and a 15mm drop in the ride height.

As we’ve mentioned, though, Audi is yet to confirm which variants will be headed to Australia, but will be sure to update us closer to the Australian launch of the Q4 e-tron SUV & Sportback.

The news comes as Audi prepares the Q8 55 e-tron for its Australian launch later this year, alongside a plug-in hybrid take on the Q8 and a Q5 PHEV.