Audi Q8 Plug-in Hybrid Confirmed for Q4 Launch, Priced at $148,375

Audi has confirmed another member of its plug-in hybrid range will be hitting dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year, with the Q8 60 TFSI e landing with a price tag of $148,375 before on-road costs.

When it lands, the Q8 60 TFSI e will come powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit producing 250kW/450Nm which is paired with an electric motor capable of pumping out 100kW/400Nm.

Combined power outputs for the Q8 PHEV land at a very healthy 340kW of power and 700Nm of torque, which is transferred to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission that enable a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds.

It picks up a regenerative braking system connected to a 14.4kWh battery pack capable of 59km of all-electric driving (on the lenient NEDC test cycle), while fuel economy figures stand at a combined 2.6L/100km.

The pack can be charged up to 7.4kW, bringing the battery to 100% in around 2 and a half hours.

Standard equipment for the Q8 PHEV includes a set of 21-inch alloys, HD Matrix LED headlights, an S line styling package, electric tailgate lift, sport seats in the front of the cabin wrapped in Valcona leather, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control.

On the tech front, you’ll find a virtual cockpit paired with a head-up display, a 10.1-inch infotainment display and a 8.6-inch climate control display, with a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system fitted as standard.

The news comes after Audi announced the Q5 PHEV has touched down at Australian dealerships in a two-variant lineup priced from $102,900, showing a greater focus from Audi on its plug-in hybrid powertrains Down Under.

Audi’s $148,375 price tag positions the Q8 PHEV above the existing 50 TDI and the 55 TFSI S line, and below the flagship QS8 pace machine.

Audi’s Australian Director, Jeff Mannering, has said that “while most Audi owners are familiar with the dynamic drive and superior finish of an Audi, they are also thinking of whether their next car will be electric.”

“The Q8 plug-in hybrid offers an innovative combination of performance and efficiency for the best of both worlds,” he added.