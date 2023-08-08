Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid SUV & Sportback Arrive in Australia Priced From $102,900

Audi has confirmed that Aussie buyers looking for a plug-in hybrid version of the Q5 SUV can now put in their orders for the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro and its Sportback sibling, with pricing kicking off from $102,900 before on-roads.

Both variants come powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI unit pushing out 195kW/370Nm on its own steam, which is combined with an electric motor adding 105kW/350Nm to the mix.

The end result is combined power figures of 270kW/500Nm, making Audi’s PHEV variants the most powerful Q5 models to date.

Power for the Q5 PHEV is thrown to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system, with the 0-100km/h sprint timed at 5.3 seconds.

Claimed fuel economy figures stand at 2.0L/100km on a combined cycle, with 55km of all electric driving – at speeds up to 135km/h – on offer from the 14.4kWh battery pack, which can be charged at speeds up to 7.2kW for a full charge in 2.5 hours.

On the styling front, the Q5 PHEV SUV & Sportback pick up a set of 20-inch Audi Sport alloys with a five-spoke design, an S Line exterior package with larger front and rear bumpers, a revised grille and a subtle boot spoiler.

There’s also a set of red brake calipers hiding inside the wheel arches.

The SUV picks up LED headlights and daytime running lights, while the Sportback variant picks up a set of Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front & rear indicators.

The Q5 PHEV’s features list includes a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, aluminum roof rails, leather upholstery with heated seats, three-zone climate control, with a rear digital display and 30-colour ambient lighting.

On the technology front, the Q5 PHEV receives Audi’s 10.1-inch infotainment display as well as the virtual cockpit display, a wireless charging pad, 10-speaker sound system, four USB ports and both wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Inside, the Q5 Sportback picks up an S line interior package that updates the front seats with diamond-quilted Nappa leather stitching, aluminium trim inserts and S badging.

Prices for the Audi Q5 PHEV range kick off from $102,900 for the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro S line, and rise up to $110,200 for the Sportback version; prices listed do not include on-road costs.

“The introduction of the Q5 PHEV makes perfect sense for the varied lifestyles of Australian customers,” says Audi’s Australian Director, Jeff Mannering.

“With its all-electric capability for urban driving and its powerful TFSI engine for longer trips, it delivers the best of both worlds without compromise.”