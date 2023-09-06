Audi Q8 55 e-tron Confirmed for Australia, Arrives Q4 2023

Audi says we can expect to see the first examples of its new Q8 55 e-tron lineup arriving to Australia in the fourth-quarter of 2023, with the range priced from $153,900 before on-roads.

The new Q8 e-tron lineup is available in both a conventional SUV body shape, as well as the company’s sleek Sportback design, wth the platform measuring in at 4915mm long, 1937mm wide, 1619mm tall in the Sportback and 1633mm tall in the SUV.

The wheelbase spans 2929mm in total, allowing for 528L of boot space in the Q8 55 e-tron Sportback, expanding to 569L in the SUV variant.

The range comes powered by a pair of electric motors pushing out a combined 300kW of power and 664Nm of torque which allows it to sprint to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, onto a limited top speed of 200km/h.

Juice for the Q8 55 e-tron range comes supplied by a 114kWh battery pack that offers 454km of driving range on the WLTP test cycle, with the pack supporting DC fast-charging up to 170kW; offering a 10-80% charge in 31-minutes.

It comes packaging a regenerative braking system as standard, as well as adaptive air suspension with adjustable damping, with 76mm of ride height adjustment on offer.

Adjustable drive modes include off-road, all-road, efficiency, dynamic, comfort and individual, which are paired with a sharpened steering ratio for a more nimble driving experience.

On the styling front, Audi has revised the Q8 55 e-tron’s front fascia with a new three-dimensional ‘mask’ that stretches between the front headlights, while the four rings feature a new, flat design at the front and rear.

There’s the also option of camera-based virtual side mirrors that increase its aerodynamic efficiency, while the under body features golf ball-like dimples that reduce turbulent air underneath.

Inside, you’ll find an 10.1-inch infotainment display, 8.6-inch vehicle function and climate display, as well as Audi’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer.

In terms of safety equipment, there’s around forty driver assistance systems on offer, headlined by five radars, five cameras and twelve ultrasonic sensors that offer all the usual safety acronyms and more.

For its Australian arrival, Audi has announced a Q8 55 e-tron Launch Edition which picks up a set of 21-inch alloys, S line exterior styling upgrades, Valcona leather upholstery with a sports steering wheel and seats, stainless steel pedals and a black headliner.

Prices for the Q8 55 e-tron range can be found below; these prices do not include on-road costs.