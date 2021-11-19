Genesis GV70 Electrified revealed, coming to Australia in 2022

The Genesis GV70 Electrified has officially taken to the stage at the Auto Guangzhou event, featuring a 360kW electric powertrain that looks set to take the luxury electric SUV market by storm when it arrives in Australia in the first half of next year.

Onlookers were treated to a GV70 Electrified finished in a matt Atacama Copper finish, with the front fascia receiving an aerodynamic-inspired take on the brand’s crest grille and inverted G-Matrix pattern. All up, the styling is smooth and familiar of Genesis’s current design language.

More importantly, though, the GV70 Electrified will be offered as an all-wheel drive, with a pair of 160kW/350Nm electric motors over the front and rear axles for a combined 320kW/700Nm output, boosted up to 360kW for short bursts.

This translates to an impressive 0-100km/h claim of 4.5 seconds in boost mode. Genesis is also packaging an e-Terrain mode that can handle some light off-road driving on a variety of surfaces.

An active actuator system can disconnect the motor from the drive shaft, effectively giving drivers the ability to switch between two-wheel and all-wheel drive to optimise energy use, while a smart suspension system takes data from the navigation and front camera to adapt to driving conditions.

Genesis says that the all-electric GV70 has a range rated at more than 500km on the CLTC standard, dropping to an estimated 400km on the Korean standard. It comes packaged with 400V/800V architecture that can be charged at up to 350kW, bringing the battery pack from 10-80 per cent in the span of 18 minutes.

A smart regenerative braking system is able to adapt to individual driving styles and harvest more energy depending on the driver, while offering one-pedal driving through the accelerator. There’s also an active noise control road system that uses microphones mounted on the bodywork to offer active noise cancellation while driving.

It also offers vehicle-to-load functionality that can provide up to 3.6kW of charging, which is more than the average home outlet, allowing owners to use standard electric appliances while on the move.

In terms of Australian deliveries, Genesis says the GV70 Electrified will be available in dealerships in the second half of 2022, joining the likes of the GV60 EV and G80 Electrified.

Prices will be finalised closer to its launch next year, and we’ll be sure to report back when we hear more.