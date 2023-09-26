Hyundai Adds New Entry-Point to MY24 Ioniq 5 Range Priced at $64,500

Hyundai has revealed pricing and specifications for the MY24 Ioniq 5 range, with a new entry-point added to the lineup priced at $64,500 before on-road costs. The Ioniq 5 lineup now features the entry-level Ioniq 5 at the base of the range, flanked by the mid-range Dynamiq and the flagship Epiq variants.

The new base model comes powered by a smaller 58kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 125kW of power and 350Nm of torque, offering 384km of driving range.

The addition marks a significant $7500 price reduction over the previous entry-level Ioniq 5, positioning it below a number of key EV incentive price thresholds and the Fringe Benefits Tax. Buyers can also spec out their base model Ioniq 5 with a larger extended range battery with 77.4kWh of capacity and an electric motor pushing out 168kW of power and 350Nm of torque, accompanied by a rise in range up to 507km.

Opt for the Dynamiq and you’ll pick up the 77.4kWh battery pack as standard, as well as the 168kW rear-wheel drive motor, with the option of an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup pushing out 239kW that offers 476km of range, dropping to 454km in the all-wheel drive variant.

The range-topping Ioniq 5 Epiq comes packaged with the 77kWh battery and the option of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive platforms, whereas the previous Ioniq 5 Epiq was offered solely as an AWD. Other major updates for the 2024 Ioniq 5 include the addition of a heat pump, as well as a battery heating and conditioning system as standard, and a set of 20-inch alloys for the range-topping Epiq.

The base model comes riding on a set of 19-inch alloys and picks up LED head & tail lights, wool and leather upholstery with power-adjustable seats, a surround-view monitor and a long list of safety equipment.

On the tech front, the base model comes packing a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting and a six-speaker sound system. The Dynamiq and Epiq retain the same equipment lists, while the digital side view mirrors have become an optional extra priced at $3000.

Prices for the full 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range can be found below.