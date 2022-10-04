Alfa Romeo Tonale priced from $49,900 in Australia, arrives February

Alfa Romeo has revealed specifications and prices for its mild-hybrid Tonale SUV lineup here in Australia, which is set to arrive in February next year.

The Tonale was first unveiled back in February and comes riding on FCA’s small SUV platform, shared with the Jeep Compass, with the body measuring in at 4530mm long, 1840mm wide, 1600mm tall and offering a wheelbase of 2636mm.

The platform is accommodating for mild and plug-in hybrid variants, with Alfa Romeo introducing the Tonale to Australian buyers in mild hybrid form for now, with a PHEV and battery-electric variant on the horizon.

Both the entry-level Tonale Hybrid Ti and the higher-spec Tonale Hybrid Veloce come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder fitted with mild 48V hybrid system, with the whole thing pushing out 118kW/240Nm to the wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Alfa Romeo says the Tonale returns fuel economy figures of 5.6L/100km, with electric driving at slow speeds on offer from the 15kW electric motor.



The base Ti variant comes riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and features a set of adaptive Matrix LED headlights and a black-finished body kit with chrome inserts.

On the inside, you’ll find a set of cloth/leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminium driving pedals, a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging and a 10.25-inch infotainment system fitted with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The base model also receives a heap of safety equipment, including AEB with forward collision warnings, a lane support system, driver fatigue detection, adaptive cruise control and a set of front and rear parking sensors.

Stepping up to the Tonale Veloce adds a set of 19-inch alloys and a dark ‘Scudetto’ front grille and a set of red Brembo brake calipers on the outside, with a set of black Alcantara and leatherette seats with red stitching on the inside. The Tonale Veloce also gains an adaptive suspension system.

The Veloce also receives an updated safety system with level 2 autonomous driving tech, side parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a surround-view camera.

Alfa Romeo says the Tonale range will hit dealerships here in Australia from February, 2023. The order books are now open, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti: $49,900

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce: $56,400