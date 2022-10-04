Maserati unveils new GranTurismo, twin-turbo V6 & electric powertrains

Maserati has taken the wraps off its all-new GranTurismo, with two variants making up the lineup, featuring the company’s twin-turbo V6 Nettuno powertrain and a Folgore variant using a fully-electric setup.

We’ll start with the all-new battery-electric GranTurismo Folgore, which comes packing three Formula-E-derived motors capable of pushing out 300kW a piece. They have been toned down to a combined output of 560kW, with a brief over-boost mode bringing power to 610kW.

Peak torque for the GranTurismo Folgore stands at an immense 1350Nm, with power sent to all four wheels via a torque-vectoring AWD system that results in a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 2.7 seconds. Power comes supplied by a 92.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack fitted with 800-volt architecture that can be fast-charged up to 270kW.

Of course, Maserati is offering the GranTurismo with a pair of internal combustion engine options. The entry-level Modena pushes out 365kW/600Nm from its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. It comes fitted with an eight-speed ZF automatic and AWD system that results in a 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds.

Stepping up to the GranTurismo Trofeo brings the output to 410kW and 650Nm, with the 0-100km/h sprint ticked off in 3.5 seconds.

Underneath, all three variants come fitted with a multi-link suspension setup with air springs and adjustable dampers as standard, with the Modena gaining a mechanical rear differential and the other two variants adopting an electronic differential for the rear.

They all ride on Maserati’s new platform that utilises lightweight aluminium and magnesium to keep weight figures low, especially for the battery-electric variant. Weight figures stand at 1795kg for the V6-powered GranTurismo Trofeo, and jump to 2260kg for the battery-electric Folgore.

In terms of the styling package, the latest generation GranTurismo retains much of its iconic silhouette, with the front end receiving a treatment very reminiscent of the MC20 supercar.

Inside, the GranTurismo comes packing a head-up display, 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 19-speaker 3D sound system.

Maserati says that we can expect to see the GranTurismo range touching down here in Australia in the third or fourth quarter of next year, with pricing and specifications to be detailed ahead of their release.