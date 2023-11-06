$77,900 Price Tag & Initial Specs Confirmed for Subaru Solterra EV

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Subaru has confirmed pricing and initial specification details for its first-ever battery-electric vehicle, with the Solterra arriving Down Under in a two-variant lineup, the cheapest of which is priced at $77,990.

The company says that Australian order books for the Solterra will open up on November 8th, with buyers able to opt for the base Solterra AWD or step up to the range topping Solterra AWD Touring which is priced at $83,690. Both variants come powered by a pair of electric motors, one over the front and one over the rear axle that combined produce 160kW of power and 337Nm of torque while maintaining Subaru’s preferred AWD layout.

Juice for the electric motors is supplied by a 71.4kWh lithium-ion patter that offers driving range figures of 414km per charge on the WLTP test cycle.

The battery pack can be DC fast-charged at speeds up to 150kW, offering a 20 to 80 per cent charge in thirty-minutes, while the same charge takes upwards of seven hours with the help of a 7kW AC charger.

As we’ve reported, the Solterra SUV measures in at 4690mm long, 1860mm wide and stands 1650mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2850mm and ground clearance figures of 210mm.

In terms of features, Subaru says the entry-level Solterra AWD will come riding on a set of 18-inch alloys, and receives LED headlights and fog lights, a powered tailgate, a digital rear-view mirror, as well as heated front and rear seats with a heated steering wheel.

On the tech front, the entry-level Solterra AWD picks up a surround-view monitor, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display. Buyers also receive both full suites of Subaru’s Safety Sense and Vision Assist systems, comprised of radar-assisted cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, emergency steering assist, pre-collision braking and more.

Step up to the Solterra AWD Touring and you’ll pick up a set of 20-inch alloys, faux leather upholstery, a parking assistant, panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad and an upgraded 10-speaker Harmon Harman Kardon sound system. Subaru says that the Solterra will be packaged with its five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty while the battery and high-voltage components will be backed by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.

Subaru’s Australian Managing Director, Blair Read has said that “we are delighted to extend the opportunity to all Australian motorists to reserve their order in the first allocation of our first all-electric Subaru SUV.” The first deliveries of the Solterra SUV are expected to take place by the end of the year or in the early stages of 2024, while its twin-under-the-skin, the Toyota bz4X set to arrive in February.

Prices for the MY24 Subaru Solterra lineup can be found below.

Solterra AWD: $77,990

Solterra AWD Touring: $83,690