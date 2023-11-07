Pristine Ferrari Enzo & Maserati MC12 Spotted for Sale Online

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

A pair of Italian supercar royal family members have been spotted for sale online, with pristine examples of the iconic Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 spotted for sale online.

The listings, hosted by Romans International in the UK showcase a beautiful Ferrari Enzo from 2004 with just 228km on the odometer as well as its twin-under-the-skin, the 2005 Maserati MC12 with 333km on the clock. No prices have been specified by the vendor, though it’s expected the pair will come awfully close to the USD $15 million mark.

Kicking off with the Enzo, this example comes finished in traditional Rosso Corsa paint paired with super rare Cuoio leather upholstery and is said to be one of the “finest examples for sale anywhere in the world.” Options include a set of 19-inch, five twin-spoke centre locking alloys, carbon fibre race bucket seats, a Ferrari car cover and the Rosso finish for the instrument panel.

It is one of just 400 Enzos to leave the Maranello factory, all of which came powered by Ferrari’s F1-inspired 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 unit pushing out 485kW of power at 7,800rpm and 657Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. Moving over to its twin-under-the-skin, the Maserati MC12, things are even more exclusive, considering Maserati capped production of the MC12 to just fifty units in total, making it one of, if not the most exclusive supercar of the era.

The MC12 in question is finished in Bianco Fuji with a blue leather interior and made its way to the UK back in 2015 where it has been fully serviced and recommissioned by Maserati itself. The MC12 was originally created purely to get Maserati over the line with its racing division, with the company initially manufacturing just 25 examples to meet the FIA’s guidelines for homologation. A year later when the FIA changed its requirements, Maserati pumped out another batch of 25, bringing it to fifty in total, far more exclusive than the Enzo that it is based on, and even rarer than unicorns like the McLaren F1.

Each listing says that the price is available on application, though considering the MC12’s listing notes that “a McLaren F1 could be bought for around 1 million quid, and finding a good example today could cost in excess of 10 million, it is not surprising that many experts and collectors consider the Maserati MC12 to be an amazing investment opportunity.”