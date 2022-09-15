2022 Genesis GV60 review – Australian launch (video)

It might be late to the EV party, following its cousins, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, but it does boast a number of unique and very interesting features. Introducing the Genesis GV60.

This is essentially the Genesis version of those other two, sharing the same E-GMP underpinnings and some hardware. In Australia the GV60 is available in two trim levels – the AWD and Performance AWD – and both use a 77.4kWh battery offering 400V/800V two-way charging.

Unlike the other two, buyers of the GV60 are treated to an extensive after-sales care package, including five years of complimentary servicing with free Genesis-To-You valet, 10 years of roadside assistance, as well as a five-year vehicle warranty and eight-year battery warranty.

Buyers are also treated to either five years subscription to the ChargeFox network or a home wallbox AC charger and installation. Frankly, this stuff alone makes for a very tempting proposition, especially for a premium marque. Imagine one of the big German rivals offering something similar – yeah right.

Like most EVs on the market the GV60 is expensive. Prices kick off from $103,700 for the AWD and from $110,700 for the Performance AWD variant. That makes it around $30,000 more than the IONIQ 5 and EV6, perhaps paying for all of those after-sales benefits?

For this review we’re mainly looking at the Performance AWD variant as that’s what we drove during this media launch event.

2022 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD– THE SPECS

Battery: 377.4kWh lithium-ion, 400V/800V

Output: 320kW / 605Nm (360kW/700Nm in Boost mode)

Transmission: 1-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

0-100km/h (PD tested): 3.94 seconds

Tare weight: 2210kg

Official range: 466km

Starting price: $110,700

2022 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD– THE PACKAGE

This is a stunning interior. Immediately, you just know it is something special and unique. We really like that. Not only does it go some way in justifying the price, it’s also consistent with the rest of the car. The GV60 is a talking point that will have onlookers and friends asking more about it. So it makes sense that the conversation should continue when you open the door.

There are a number of colour combinations to choose from, with this test example showcasing a unique navy blue (called Torrent Navy) and yellowy-green combo. Alternatively, Obsidian Black with metallic accents or Ash Grey and Glacier White with metallic accents are also available.

You may have noticed the side mirrors are non-existent. Instead, it uses live cameras. Yep, how futuristic is that? And then down on the centre console is a true masterpiece; the gear selector. It rotates around to expose an exquisite ‘crystal sphere’, which is used to display an intricate pattern and mood lighting. Obviously, it is a bit of a gimmick, but we can’t work out any drawback or sacrifice. It’s beautiful.

Up on the dash is a wide-screen 12.3-inch multimedia display, controlled by a rotary dial down on the console, in front of the gear selector. At first the screen actually looks much larger than the dimensions suggest, because it spreads right across the dash, dominating the above-window-sill view. The graphics within the screen are really something else, with cool animations and soft colours, blending well with the vehicle’s contemporary character.

Like the Hyundai Group siblings, the GV60 is much bigger inside than you might think. The flat floor really opens up the space, and perception of space, making it feel really open and airy. As such, passenger space is great, with wide door openings and big chairs in the front creating a welcoming and comfortable environment.

Rear seat legroom is excellent, with more than adequate headroom. We like how the arm rest houses an aesthetically-pleasing cup holder at the end, with matching trim for the climate vents that are neatly tucked away on the B-pillar. Both variants on sale in Australia also show off an awesome 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, with bespoke metallic speaker grilles matching the rest of the cabin’s trim.

Being an electric vehicle, you’ve got two separate cargo areas to utilise. The rear compartment presents 432 litres or up to 1460L with the rear seats folded. There’s also some under-floor storage for the charging cables, and a handy tie-down net and 12V socket.

Up at the front, it looks like an engine sits within. But in fact it’s just a cover for some additional storage. To be honest, the frontal storage is not that impressive compared with other EVs. But it’s a good spot for dirty gear or the charging cables.

2022 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD– THE DRIVE

We think the overall drive character is very approachable, conventional and a bit plain. The steering feels like steering, and the driver inputs are all very practical and easy, but without much pizzaz or extra connection. You can feel some torque-steer under hard acceleration at times, especially when you have any degree of steering lock dialled in.

This is a not a sports car and is not intending to be. So we guess we shouldn’t expect anything different. It’s just that the rest of the car has a lot of character and interesting talking points. We assumed the drive experience would as well. In saying that, there is an encouraging ‘Boost’ button on the steering wheel. It provides a proper boost in performance; it’s not some gimmick.

During Boost mode, which lasts 10 seconds, the twin electric motors combine to produce 360kW and 700Nm. Without the mode engaged the motors generate a measly 320kW and 605Nm. Obviously we’re being sarcastic, as these outputs are not for the faint-hearted, regardless of the mode.

Strangely, Boost mode can be engaged repeatedly and immediately. So once your time is up, just push it again and ride the roller-coaster of acceleration some more. We’re not sure what the purpose of this time limit is. Why isn’t the Boost mode just like a sport mode that’s constantly on? Nonetheless, it is fun to hit while driving – like nitrous in Fast & Furious.

Another somewhat puzzling aspect to the powertrain is the fact the GV60 misses out on the 430kW tune fitted to the upcoming Kia EV6 GT. Why does this miss out? Surely the top level Hyundai Motor Group bosses would want its premium, most flagship brand to boast and showcase the best and most powerful tech the group has to offer? We don’t get it.

Anyway, most buyers will be more than satisfied with the power level here. Genesis claims 0-100km/h can be achieved in 4.0 seconds in Boost mode, or 4.6 seconds without it. We managed to run a handful of tests during this launch event with the Vbox. It returned a best of 3.94 seconds, with about 63 per cent battery level. That’s properly quick. In fact, if you’re not prepared for it, the acceleration potential can slam your head into the seat, particularly during roll-on throttle from around 40km/h.

As a pure luxury car, electric drive systems seem to go hand-in-hand. This is so peaceful when running, resulting in a calming and relaxed journey. The ride comfort is good but it’s not as lavish or lush as some perhaps higher-end luxury models, including the G80 Electrified. Overall though it is really easy to drive and it is predictable, precise enough, and city-friendly in terms of parking and getting through narrow streets.

2022 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD– THE VIDEO

2022 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD– THE VERDICT

The interior is the real highlight here in our opinion. Although the GV60 shares its underpinnings with more affordable and, overall, just-as-impressive siblings, we think the cabin layout, materials, and fit and finish go some length in justifying the bigger retail price, in comparison.

The screens are simply beautiful, with mood-suiting graphics and colours, and the Crystal Sphere gear selector is a stunning and very unique showpiece. The digital side mirrors/cameras are nicely done as well, integrating seamlessly with the decor.

Another big bonus is the after-sales care. Genesis leads the way in this department, particularly against other premium brands.

However, we think the drive character and performance is pretty average. And we mean that literally. Most EVs are extremely quick these days, so the straight-line stuff is not really a standout skill anymore. Although very exciting, it’s now almost a given – not to mention a Kia will soon beat it. What’s left? The ride and handling and steering feel.

In the GV60 these elements are neither here nor there. They do their job just fine but not much more in our view. It’s not especially sporty or engaging, yet still quite capable. And if this is intending to be a pampering luxury car, then it probably needs air suspension or something significantly separate over the siblings to stand out.