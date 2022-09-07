2023 Lexus RX lineup announced for Australia, RX 500h confirmed

Lexus has revealed a number of important details for its next-generation 2023 RX SUV lineup for Australia, with a slightly longer wheelbase, updated hybrid powertrains, more entertainment and safety kit and a revised styling package headlining the upgrades.

Lexus says that its new RX will be offered to Australian buyers in a four-variant lineup, with the platform still measuring in at the same 4890mm length as its predecessor, although the wheelbase has been stretched out by 60mm to 2850mm.

It’s also slightly wider – 25mm – than its replacement, with a 15mm increase to its front track over the previous RX, while 90kg of weight has been shaved off.

The entry-level RX 350h receives a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid producing 184kW of power and an unknown torque figure, while the RX 350h AWD utilises the same powertrain but adds an all-wheel drive system.

Stepping up to the RX 350 AWD adds a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol producing 205kW of power, thrown to all fours, while the range-topping RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD uses the same engine paired with a rear-mounted e-motor producing a combined 273kW.

Underneath, the RX receives MacPherson struts up front and a revised multi-link suspension system for the rear, with the flagship RX 500h F Sport Performance gaining adaptive suspension, rear-axle steering and upgraded six-piston brakes up front, hiding behind 21-inch alloy wheels.

The company says that it aims to “continue the Lexus tradition” of class-leading safety equipment for the RX, and looks set to gain a heap of tech inside the cabin, too, which has been designed with Lexus’s ‘Tazuna’ design philosophy that debuted in the LF-Z concept.

Lexus is yet to confirm a full run-down of prices and specs for the 2023 RX lineup, but says it will give us all the details closer to deliveries taking place early next year.