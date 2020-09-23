BMW already prepares M Performance parts for new M3, M4

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of the all-new 2021 BMW M3 and M4, the company’s M Performance division has already prepared a range of bespoke enhancement parts and upgrade options for the new sports cars.

The range of M Performance parts cover everything from visual accessories to proper performance-enhancing modifications. These have all been designed to align with the character of the new models, and provide functional benefits such as lightweight construction and improved aerodynamics.

Starting with the cosmetic stuff, M Performance has devised a complete bodykit package including a new front spoiler and splitter system, aero flicks on the corners, special side breathers and side skirts, and a new spoiler for the back, as well as unique winglets. All of these parts are made from lightweight carbon fibre for optimum performance and visual impact.

There’s also a special carbon fibre rear diffuser which envelops a very unique triangular-stacked M Performance titanium exhaust system, complete with titanium tailpipe trims and ceramic coating with a matt black finish. Customers can also option for M Performance Motorsport decals in traditional BMW M colours.

Also helping with style is a set of forged wheels with sizes up to 21 inches. The entry items are the Y-spoke 963M design in Frozen Gunmetal Grey with M Performance marking, measuring 19 inches on the front and 20 inches on the back. Or for maximum wow factor there’s the 1000M design in Gold Bronze matt or Jet Black matt, with M Performance lettering. These exclusive wheels are available in 20 inches for the front and 21 for the back.

Inside, buyers will be able to dress up the cabin for a full clubsport theme, incorporating carbon fibre finishes and Alcantara trimmings. M Performance door sill plates provide an instant flair, with available M Performance floor mats and open-pore matt carbon fibre for the dash and console. Drivers can use a special M Performance Pro steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, with matching Alcantara kneepads also available.

As for the options to upgrade the hardware, M Performance is offering a dedicated sports suspension package comprising of a full coilover upgrade with fully adjustable settings, include ride height adjustment between 5-20mm. Special long-distance sport brake pads are also being presented, guaranteeing shorter braking distances over the standard setup.

BMW confirms the M Performance upgrades will be available right from the launch of the new M3 and M4, taking place in March next year. BMW Australia has also confirmed the new models will launch locally during the first quarter of 2021.