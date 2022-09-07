Second-gen 2023 BMW M2 previewed, debut confirmed for October

BMW has taken to Instagram to tease followers with its second-generation M2, ahead of a confirmed debut in October followed by market entry in the first half of 2023.

The company released a short clip featuring the upcoming M2 wearing a heap of camouflage in a series of fast-paced edits that make it particularly difficult to identify any major design highlights.

In spite of the rapid editing job, there’s no missing the fact that this M2 prototype has gained a sizeable rear wing, as well as four centre-mounted exhaust pipes that look particularly meaty. These could be introduced as part of the M Performance parts catalogue.

As mentioned, the next-gen M2 looks set for a debut in October, with market entry to commence in April, according to the official dedicated BMW M2 web page. Production is set to happen at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.

BMW has been celebrating its 50th anniversary with special edition M3 and M4 as well as reviving the iconic 3.0 CSL nameplate, that was recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring in prototype form.

While we can only speculate on powertrain details and outputs, we do know that the upcoming M2 will be the last M car from BMW to feature no form of electrification whatsoever. On the special M2 web page, BMW says:

“The new production car boasts a similar performance level to the BMW M2 CS, the exclusive, special-edition sports car from BMW M GmbH. It allows the driver to experience that pure racetrack feeling in any conditions – even at the limit.”

We’ll be sure to report back when we have any firm details on the upcoming BMW M2.

