2022 Citroen C4 now on sale in Australia from $37,990

Looking for something a little bit unique and sporty in the small vehicle class? The 2022 Citroen C4 has just launched in Australia, and it could be just what the doctor ordered.

The C4 used to be a small hatchback. But now, perhaps as markets gravitate toward SUVs, the new model has morphed into a cross between a coupe, SUV, and hatchback, and it pretty much offers the benefits of all three as well.

Just the single variant line is launching in Australia, called the Shine. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that develops a decent (for a three-pot) 114kW and 240Nm. This is matched up to an eight-speed auto and front-wheel drive system.

Across the 0-100km/h sprint Citroen says the new C4 stops the clock in a respectable 8.5 seconds. The petite engine also sips fuel, officially at an average rate of 6.1L/100km. It passes Euro 6.1 standards, and emits 138g/km.

The beauty of a single variant means packaging is quite impressive. It comes fairly well equipped, including a 10-inch touch-screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Passengers are also cradled in Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats which are designed to offer long-distance comfort and support, while many of the touch points and main surfaces are treated with soft, quality materials.

In back you’ll find a 380-litre boot that can be expanded to 1250 litres with the rear seats folded down. Unfortunately they don’t fold completely flat. Under the floor is a space-saver spare wheel.

Other standard highlights include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, front and rear USB ports, sat-nav, and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. A sunroof is optional, as is a special integrated front passenger tablet cradle for iPad Air 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5in.

The new model is on sale now priced from $37,990 (excluding on-road costs). Standard servicing takes place every 15,000km (see below for prices), and the vehicle is covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with five years roadside assistance.