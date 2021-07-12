2022 Subaru Forester update on sale in Australia from $35,990

July 12, 2021
Car News, Hybrid, Subaru, SUV

Subaru Australia has announced some updates for the introduction of the 2022 model year Forester, adding increased safety tech, revised styling, and changes to the suspension and powertrain.

Firstly, the 2022 Subaru Forester shows off new styling, as previously revealed. It includes updates to the front bumper bar, headlights and fog lights, and grille area, across the range. A revised rear bumper bar is also applied to 2.5i Sport and above. Speaking of the range, there are seven main variant lines, spanning from the 2.5i, 2.5i-L, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Sport, 2.5i-S, and Hybrid L and Hybrid S.

Subaru engineers have retuned the suspension for the mid-size SUV, in terms of the springs and dampers, to improve ride comfort, while changes have also been introduced to increase steering response and handling. A new aluminium engine mount bracket has been brought in as well to reduce vibrations and noise. Changes to the powertrain are limited to the X-Mode system, which now automatically re-engages once the vehicle speed drops to 35km/h or below. The hill descent control has been updated as well.

It seems the biggest changes though surround safety tech. Subaru is adding lane-centring function, lane-departure prevention, autonomous emergency steering to its EyeSight safety suite. All variants except the base 2.5i also come with a new adaptive driving beam system for the headlights, and variants equipped with the driver monitoring system welcome gesture control functionality for temperature adjustment of the climate control.

In terms of equipment, all models now feature the 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface inside, with the base models moving up from the older 6.5-inch unit. Some changes are made the interior trim, with a revised instrument panel design for the 2.5i Premium, Sport and i-S, while the i-S gets platinum-coloured door inserts.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Buyers are presented with a range of new paint colour options, including Autumn Green, Brilliant Bronze, and Cascaden Green now available for all models except the 2.5i Sport. The flagship i-S and Hybrid S finish off with new alloy wheel designs. The new model is on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i: $35,990
2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i-L: $38,390
2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium: $41,140
2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport: $42,690
2022 Subaru Forester 2.i-S: $44,190

2022 Subaru Forester Hybrid L: $41,390
2022 Subaru Forester Hybrid S: $47,190

Tags

Related Articles

2022 Subaru Forester update revealed, in Australia Q3
2022 Subaru Forester update revealed, in Australia Q3
2021 Subaru Forester Sport gets 1.8 turbo in Japan
2021 Subaru Forester Sport gets 1.8 turbo in Japan
2021 Subaru Forester update adds 2.5i Sport variant
2021 Subaru Forester update adds 2.5i Sport variant
Next-gen 2022 Subaru WRX confirmed for Australia
Next-gen 2022 Subaru WRX confirmed for Australia

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.