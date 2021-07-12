2022 BMW 2 Series prices confirmed for Australia, M2 coming next year

July 12, 2021
BMW, Car News, Turbo

It’s only just been revealed but BMW Australia has been quick to sort out the local lineup and confirm prices for the all-new 2022 2 Series, ahead of its launch here late this year.

Just two variants are locked in for Australia for the initial launch, with a “high performance model from BMW M” division (the next M2) to launch in 2022. For now, buyers will have the 220i and the M240i xDrive to choose from.

The 220i features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 135kW and 300Nm, sent through an eight-speed auto and into a rear-wheel drive system. BMW claims 0-100km/h comes up in 7.5 seconds, which is quite respectable for an entry model.

If it’s speed you want, the M240i xDrive packs a 3.0-litre turbo inline-six that develops 285kW and a whopping 500Nm. This is the same B58 engine that’s found in the Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra. However, unlike those, the new M240i uses a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system. This helps the little coupe sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.3 seconds.

As standard, both variants showcase a 10.25-inch touch-screen multimedia interface on the dash, running BMW’s 7.0 operating system. It also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Digital radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger are also standard.

The 220i comes with the M Sport package, with sports seats and steering wheel, Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, M Sport suspension, variable sports steering, and M Sport exterior highlights. Meanwhile the M240i receives a unique M Sport package with M Sport brakes and rear spoiler, and adaptive M suspension.

BMW Australia will launch the new model late this year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). See further below for highlight features:

2022 BMW 220i coupe: $59,900
2022 BMW M240i xDrive: $89,900

220i highlights:

  • TwinPower Turbo in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine
  • 8-speed Steptronic Sports transmission with gearshift paddles
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Electric power steering with Servotronic
  • M Sport Package (M Sport multifunction steering wheel, Sport Seats, Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite) 
  • M Sport Suspension
  • Variable Sport Steering
  • Driving Assistant 
  • BMW Head-Up Display
  • Parking Assistant (inc. PDC front and rear, Rear View Camera, Automatic Parking Assistant and Reversing Assistant)
  • Live Cockpit Professional including 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch BMW operating system 7.0 display and Intelligent Personal Assistant 
  • Digital Radio (DAB+)
  • Stereo speaker system, 6 loudspeakers (100W)
  • Connected Package Professional inc Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 
  • Wireless charging for smartphone
  • Through-loading system
  • Storage Compartment Package
  • Ambient lighting
  • M interior finishers Aluminium Tetragon
  • LED headlights and taillights

M240i xDrive highlights: 

  • M TwinPower Turbo in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine
  • xDrive all-wheel drive
  • M Sport Brakes
  • M rear spoiler
  • Adaptive M Suspension
  • 19-inch M Light alloy wheels double spoke 792 M Bicolour Cerium Grey matt
  • Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function
  • Electric Glass roof
  • Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key
  • Leather ‘Vernasca’ Upholstery
  • Electric Seat Adjustment inc. driver’s side memory function
  • Lumbar support, front
  • Heated seats, front
  • Illuminated M highlighters
  • Adaptive LED headlights inc. High Beam Assistant
  • harmon/kardon surround sound system, 14 speakers (464W)
