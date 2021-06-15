2022 Subaru Forester update revealed, in Australia Q3

June 15, 2021
Subaru has lifted the lid on the 2022 facelifted Forester SUV, complete with a new look, interior improvements, and more safety tech, ahead of its expected Australian arrival later this year.

The company describes the refresh as being “significantly improved” over the outgoing model, with an updated transmission and suspension setup, enhanced EyeSight safety tech as standard, a bold new styling package, and more interior options for buyers with new trim levels set to be introduced.

Up front, we can see the front grille design features a new LED headlight array, conforming to the brand’s latest trend, as well as a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. There’s also a revised set of bumper bars, and other minor trimming changes. Speaking about the update, Subaru Japan said in a statement:

“In terms of driving performance, the suspension has been improved for all grades. We have achieved both suppleness and sportiness at a high level. Furthermore, the adaptive shift control ‘e-active shift control’ will be expanded to all grades equipped with e-Boxer.”

Considering this is a mid-cycle refresh, it’s likely we’ll see the same engines on offer here in Australia, albeit with an improved CVT transmission. That means Subaru’s 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 136kW and 239Nm, as well as an e-Boxer hybrid producing 110kW and 196Nm are set to carry over.

In the Japanese market, Subaru offers the option of a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 130kW and 300Nm, although, it’s unlikely that will make it to local showrooms.

Subaru announced overnight on its Japanese press website the facelifted fifth-generation Forester is now open for pre-orders in Japan. In terms of an Australian launch, we know that Subaru is looking to launch the new model during the third quarter of this year.

