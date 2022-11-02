2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior review (video)

In the attitude-packed world of go-anywhere utes, the choices are expanding rapidly. And thanks to an eager and very capable Australian company called Premcar, Nissan now offers a very tempting option; the Navara PRO-4X Warrior.

This is an Australian-developed model made in partnership with Nissan Australia and local engineering company, Premcar. It’s not a special edition or special-order vehicle. Instead, this is basically the new flagship variant of the Navara range, which you can buy straight from a Nissan dealership.

As the name suggests, it takes the otherwise top-rung PRO-4X variant and turns its character and capability up to 11. This is actually the second generation for the Warrior name, following the initial Navara N-Trek Warrior from 2019.

Prices start from $67,515 for the six-speed manual and from $70,015 for the seven-speed auto, as tested here. Nissan and Premcar have also launched a more basic, albeit still very capable model called the SL Warrior, starting from $58,000 – there’s even a Warrior version of the Y62 Patrol in the works. Just like the regular Navara against its rivals, the new Warrior is reasonably priced and quite good value against its closest competitors.

2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.3-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel

Output: 140kW@3750rpm / 450Nm@1500-2500rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed auto

Drive type: Part-time RWD/4WD, rear locking diff

Wheels: F & R: 17×7.5, 275/70

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 2298kg

Power-to-weight: 16.41:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 8.1L/100km

Economy during test: 10.5L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 80L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 17.28kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 5.03 seconds*

0-100km/h: 11.59 seconds*

60-110km/h: 8.81 seconds*

1/4 mile: 18.08 seconds at 125.6km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.700g

100-0km/h braking: 3.44 seconds at 44.26 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.148g

Decibel at idle: 52*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 86*

Priced from: $70,015

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior – THE PACKAGE

Firstly, those tough looks. The wheel arches are pumped with bespoke guards, in black plastic, barely enveloping a set of 275/70 Cooper Discoverer All Terrain AT3 tyres, mounted on Warrior-exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels. At the front is a Safari-style bull bar and integrated LED bar, with a bespoke bash plate underneath in red. There’s also 3mm protection plates underneath and a revised rear bumper with a Warrior-exclusive tow bar.

Obviously the suspension has come in for significant modification. Premcar has devised its own spring and damper combo, with softer front springs, fatter dampers, and 30mm added to the track. As a result of these changes, and the bigger tyres, running clearance is boosted from 220mm to 260mm, and the approach angle is improved from 32 to 36 degrees.

However, due to the full-size alloy spare wheel the departure angle is slightly worse than the standard PRo-4X, dropping from 19.8 to 19 degrees. Premcar says the suspension has been developed to offer a “more compliant ride and better handling”.

Inside, the sporty theme continues, with special logos on the seats and contrast stitching. It’s still quite comfortable and a somewhat luxurious place to be, with leather-style trim.

We’re not a huge fan of Nissan’s 8.0-inch touch-screen system in here though, as the graphics and even the menu layout seems a bit outdated. The mono-tone dashboard and door trims are also a bit bland. We love the sporty three-spoke steering wheel. And it’s good to see climate vents in the back, with a charging port. Passenger space is about average for this class, in the front and back.

Some of these hardcore rally-inspired utes feature enhanced suspension, as is the case here. This usually affects the towing and load capacities. Fortunately for the Warrior, the sacrifice is minor, with the same 3500kg braked towing rating and only a 52kg deficit in payload compared with the regular PRO-4X; 952kg payload against 1004kg (auto).

The gross combination mass is 5910kg, which is the same as the regular PRO-4X. However, this is 152kg heavier in auto forms. So, take that GCM and subtract the 2298kg kerb weight and you’re left with 3612kg for towing, passengers and cargo. It basically means it is illegal to tow 3500kg unless you weigh under 112kg (with luggage), let alone with any passengers. The leftover weight in the PRO-4X is 264kg after hitching up a 3500kg trailer.

Obviously not many buyers have a trailer weighing exactly 3500kg, but these figures do need to be considered if towing is going to be a regular thing for you. In short, it’s worth knowing the regular PRO-4X technically offers 152kg of additional towing/load capacity overall when the GCM is factored in.

2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior – THE DRIVE

We think it’s so cool that you can buy one of these, brand new, just like this, straight from the official Nissan showroom. It looks like it’s been to one of those off-road specialist companies for about three weeks, rolling out with everything in the catalogue. This means, automatically, the PRO-4X Warrior is capable of doing more things while better-supporting any adventurous outdoor-type activities. And in that sense, it kind of motivates you to get out there and do it.

On the road it stands out with tough presence. Other motorists often get out of your way, and of course tackling the urban jungle is made easy thanks to the fact you don’t really have to worry about potholes or nasty driveway entrances or speed bumps. Just drive straight over and don’t worry. It can handle much worse.

Around corners the Warrior does feel a bit more comfortable than the average Navara – the big ballooning tyres alone would help out. We reckon the rear end doesn’t jiggly around as much either, and the front end offers a more comfortable and reassuring tip-in. The steering is different, perhaps due to the tyres, but we can’t really decide if it’s better or worse than the regular PRO-4X. Again, turning that three-spoke wheel is a delight, which helps to reduce the typical truck-like feeling that utes often express.

It is disappointing to see the same 2.3 twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine under the bonnet as the regular models. The engine itself isn’t too bad in terms of consumption and emissions, offering an official average consumption of 8.1L/100km and an average emissions output of 213g/km. But when you look at this beast from the outside it looks like it regularly takes part in desert rallies doing jumps and stuff, emitting a rally-like power bark while it’s at it.

The 2.3L unit is one of the louder diesel engines in this class now, according to our decibel gauge. At idle it registers 52dB and then during 60-110km/h full-throttle it registers 86dB. To put that into perspective, the Isuzu D-Max registered 48dB/79dB, the Ford Ranger 2.0TTD recorded 47/79dB, and the Toyota HiLux Rugged X emitted 50/81dB in our previous tests. So, not only does this produce an unpleasant sound compared with the rest of the vehicle’s personality, it’s also quite loud.

Likewise, the unit produces 140kW and 450Nm. These outputs are dropping down the leaderboard these days. We say ‘dropping’ but we actually mean the rivals are creeping upwards; the standard seems to be around 150kW and 500Nm. Indeed, our 0-100km/h testing with a Vbox revealed a rather lethargic sprint time of 11.59 seconds. Many of the newer rivals are clocking around 10 or into the 9s. And all of these tests are based on readings from the same equipment, with the same driver and on the same piece of tarmac.

Obviously the Warrior’s main focus is off-road capability. It’s not primarily built for speed. And in the bush, it is an absolute hoot. It loves playing around in the mud… Okay, maybe we were the ones that loved playing around in the mud more. However, the Navara took everything we threw at it during our tests. The under-body protection means if it doesn’t clear objects, it can slide over them. Because traction and progress are certainly not hindered in any other way.

The rear diff lock ensures unstoppable traction across very slippery terrain, and the two-speed transfer case with an on-the-go switch means you can still engage low-range just like in the regular Navara. In this mode you can really churn up the terrain and conquer quite serious tracks.

While the coil-over front end offers decent comfort, the rear suspension seems a bit tight over smaller bumps in our opinion, often sending shockwaves through into the cabin. But over bigger bumps, the wheels always remain planted on the ground, helping with traction. There seems to be a good range of flex, too, further assisting in keeping the tyres on the job.

2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior – THE VIDEO

2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior – THE VERDICT

Wouldn’t be great if Nissan implanted its ‘VR30’ 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 into this beast? It’s wishful thinking but like the first Ranger Raptor, we can’t help but wonder how much more appealing this ute could be with a bit more grunt to match its macho, go-anywhere personality. And now that the Raptor has twin-turbo V6 power, it could be time for the followers to catch up.

That aside, there’s no denying the new Navara Warrior’s off-road capability, tough and well-proportioned design, and overall appeal in this trending segment. The price is also going to be undoubtedly attractive for buyers in this market, especially considering the cost of these parts if they were applied after-market.

PROS:

– Strong and coherent design

– Proper improvements to off-road capability; increased ride height, clearances

– Maintains 3500kg braked towing

– Comparatively good value against nearest rivals



CONS:

– Needs more grunt to match its ambitious personality

– Outdated touch-screen system

– Lacking some technologies that are now standard in ute class

