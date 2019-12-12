2020 Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior now on sale in Australia

December 13, 2019
4x4, Car News, Diesel, Nissan, Utes and pickups

Looking to buy a tough, go-anywhere dual-cab 4×4 ute? You might be interested to hear Nissan Australia has launched its epic Navara N-TREK Warrior, which is a re-engineered ute developed and tested in Australia.

Not to be confused with the regular Navara N-TREK, the Warrior goes much, much further than just some stickers and cosmetic garnishes. The ride height is raised by 15mm thanks to custom springs (Monroe) and dampers (Tenneco), while a set of 32.2-inch Cooper Discoverer AT3 All-Terrain (275/70 R17) tyres take the ride height up by a further 25mm. That’s 40mm of extra lift overall, or 268mm in total.

Engineers have gone for a softer (6 per cent front, 8 per cent rear) primary spring rate for the sake of ride and comfort, while off-road articulation is increased for better performance. A secondary spring rate is 10 per cent higher at the rear for the sake of performance and stability.

The approach angle is now 35 degrees, and there’s a 3mm stainless steel protection plate under the body even if you do scrub out. Due to the bulging tyres the track is stretched to 1600mm (from 1570mm). There’s also a hoopless steel bull bar added to the front, an integrated 470mm Hella LED light bar, and a unique tow bar cross member to accommodate the raised height (3500kg max towing remains).

Like on the regular N-TREK model, the body is dressed up with black wheel arch extensions, a black alloy sports bar, black side steps with orange highlights, black rear bumper and front grille, and black roof rails. So not only is it a rough and tough machine in the bush, it also looks tough.

It was all put together with help from Premcar in Australia, with extensive real-world testing undertaken in northern Victoria. All parts and enhancements have been engineered so that Nissan’s factory five-year warranty remains. Speaking about the new model, Stephen Lester, managing director of Nissan Australia, said:

“We wanted to produce an Australian-market specific, adventure-oriented vehicle that can cope with our terrain, our climate and our driving expectations, for the booming premium dual-cab 4×4 ute market. This new top-end segment seeks higher specification, higher capability and higher visibility and is expected to show significant growth in 2020 and beyond.

“By leveraging local engineering expertise, adding fully-homologated and durability-tested components, customers can be assured that the N-TREK Warrior package will only enhance the Navara driving experience.”

Interested? Well, you can head in to your local Nissan showroom now and place an order. Prices start from $62,990 drive-away for the manual, or $65,490 drive-away for the seven-speed auto. Available colours include Cosmic Black, Slate Grey, and White Diamond. Keep in mind this isn’t a limited edition model. Nissan says it becomes a permanent part of the showroom.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

2020 Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior revealed, developed in Australia2020 Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior revealed, developed in Australia October 10, 2019
2019 Nissan Navara N-TREK now on sale in Australia2019 Nissan Navara N-TREK now on sale in Australia August 7, 2019
2018 Nissan Navara Series III now on sale in Australia2018 Nissan Navara Series III now on sale in Australia February 28, 2018
2019 Nissan Navara N-TREK review (video)2019 Nissan Navara N-TREK review (video) November 27, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive