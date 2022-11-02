2023 Kia Seltos on sale in Australia in November; more power, 8spd for 1.6 turbo

Kia Australia is just about to launch the new, 2023 Seltos, which brings in a big powertrain upgrade, revised styling, and added technology inside.

The big powertrain upgrade we’re referring to is a switch from a clunky old dual-clutch auto to an eight-speed torque converter automatic, for models fitted with the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine. This should improve driving refinement quite a bit.

Additionally, the 1.6-litre turbo engine now produces 146kW and 265Nm, up from 130kW in the outgoing Seltos. As before, the option comes matches with an all-wheel drive system as standard.

Kia hasn’t mentioned any acceleration times but we’re very eager to see what it can do because the outgoing model is quite difficult to get off the line due to the dual-clutch auto. The best we’ve timed is 7.74 seconds in the outgoing model for the 0-100km/h sprint.

Four main trim lines will be available, ranging from S, Sport, Sport+ to the flagship GT-Line. Both the top models are available with the 1.6 turbo. However, all variants are also available with a 2.0-litre petrol producing 110kW and 180Nm, matched to a CVT auto with front-wheel drive.

Fuel consumption is rated at 6.9L/100km for the 2.0L petrol, while the AWD turbo is rated at 7.4L/100km. That’s an increase from 6.8 for the 2.0L and a drop from 7.6 for the turbo, compared with the outgoing model.

Refreshed exterior styling helps it conform with Kia’s latest design theme, with a smoother front end, bigger grille, and split headlights featuring a new LED light signature standing out as the key changes. There’s some new-look 18-inch alloy wheels for the GT-Line, wrapped in 235/45 tyres.

As standard, the new model comes with a variety of new or enhanced technologies, including Kia Connect (for all but the S variant) which allows users to communicate with their vehicles remotely, for some functions. Driver attention alert, AEB with car and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear-view camera are all standard.

The entry S model comes with an 8.0-inch touch-screen while all others jump to a 10.25-inch screen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard in both cases, and there’s an eight-speaker Bose sound system for the GT-Line. Digital radio is standard for the 10.25-inch screen as well.

Kia Australia says the new model will hit showrooms during November, with more information set to be released in mid-November. See below for the starting prices: