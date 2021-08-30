2022 Mitsubishi Outlander on sale in Australia in November, prices confirmed

Following its initial unveiling in February, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander mid-size SUV is getting ready to launch in Australia in November. The local division recently confirmed lineup details and pricing.

As we saw, the new model showcases an all-new look, inside and out. We think you’ll agree, it is a huge leap forward in terms of contemporary design over the outgoing model, headlined by split headlights, a puffy body and high waistline, and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is just as fresh, with things such as a 9.0-inch touch-screen being introduced for the dash across all trim lines, and either a 7.0-inch or 12.3-inch screen for the gauge cluster. There’s also a 10.8-inch head-up display system available on Aspire grades and above.

So, in terms of the trim levels, Mitsubishi Australia has locked in four main badges, spanning the ES, LS, Aspire, and Exceed. These are then further split up with front- and all-wheel drive, and there’s an Exceed Tourer at the top with special massage seats and a two-tone exterior.

All models are powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 135kW and 245Nm. This is sent through a CVT automatic as standard, with fuel consumption averages of 7.5L/100km for the FWD models and 8.1L/100km for AWD.

We expect the new model will sell well in Australia, especially with Mitsubishi’s industry-leading 10-year warranty and 10 years capped-price servicing dangling out like a giant carrot. Through the first seven months of this year Mitsubishi has sold 8264 examples of the current Outlander in Australia, according to VFACTS figures, which is enough for fourth place overall in the very popular segment.

See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs), ahead of its November arrival, and further below for standard highlight features for each variant. Details of the new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version are yet to be unveiled on a global scale, but it is coming soon.