2022 Mitsubishi Outlander revealed, based on Nissan X-Trail

February 17, 2021
Car News, Mitsubishi, SUV

As promised, Mitsubishi has today unveiled the all-new 2022 Outlander. It showcases a bold new exterior design, suave new interior, and debuts a new 2.5L engine.

The 2022 Outlander shares the same platform as the new Nissan X-Trail, thanks to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. However, the exterior design is inspired by the Mitsubishi Engelberg concept from 2019. Mitsubishi calls the styling philosophy “Bold Stride”, encapsulating a bold and adventurous attitude.

At the front is an evolution of the company’s Dynamic Shield face, symbolising a sense of performance and protection. The bulbous and curvy panel contours form elegantly around optional 20-inch alloy wheels (a first for the Outlander), while the rear end incorporates sophisticated LED taillights that stretch thin and wide, almost meeting in the middle.

The fresh platform that underpins the new mid-size SUV is made using ultra-high-tensile steel, with hot stamping techniques applied around the cabin structure for added strength. Torsional rigidity is increased over the outgoing model, and there’s a new multi-link suspension setup along with an electric power steering system to provide a quality ride and direct feel, respectively.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that offers 8.9 per cent more power and a 2.6 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency over the current engine. Peak power is 135kW and peak torque is 245Nm. It’s matched to a CVT auto. Some models come with four-wheel drive, managed by a hydraulic clutch system for the centre coupling. 4WD models also come with an updated S-AWC vehicle dynamics control system, with six different driving modes.

As for the interior, this is a spectacular update over the current model. Check out the luxury tones, and the suave new dash design. Mitsubishi says soft materials are applied in more areas, while exposed stitching is used for that high-quality look.  Some new upholstery options are being brought in as well, including saddle tan, semi-aniline leather, and black suede.

Mitsubishi is offering a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster for some variants, as well as a flash new 9.0-inch touch-screen media interface on upper models. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ensures easy smartphone integration. There’s also a new 10.8-inch head-up display for some models, and a premium 10-speaker Bose sound system.

The new model will arrive on the Australian market later this year, following its launch in North America in April. Final local specs and variant levels are yet to be confirmed.

Tags

Related Articles

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, Nissan X-Trail platform?
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, Nissan X-Trail platform? December 14, 2020
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, prototypes pushed to limits (video)
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, prototypes pushed to limits (video) January 28, 2021
All-new Mitsubishi Triton coming in 2022, Pajero axed in 2021
All-new Mitsubishi Triton coming in 2022, Pajero axed in 2021 July 28, 2020
Next-gen 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander will be 'bigger, bolder, and quietest' ever
Next-gen 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander will be 'bigger, bolder, and quietest' ever July 23, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.