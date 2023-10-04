Suzuki Bringing Future Production eXV & Swift Concept to Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki has confirmed that its first battery-electric production vehicle, the eXV will be making an appearance at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show alongside a cute little battery-electric mini wagon known as the eWX.

While Suzuki has been slow to get the ball rolling on battery-electric vehicles, the company took us by surprise earlier this year with the reveal of its eXV concept that is set to go into production by 2025.

While we already know of Suzuki’s plans for the exterior styling package, the eVX’s appearance at the Japan Mobility Show will give us our first look at the interior design and some hints at its technology offerings inside.

The eVX was revealed in India last year, with the company confirming it will receive a 4×4 system, a 60kWh battery pack good for 550km of range on the MIDC cycle, while riding on a platform measuring 4300mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall.

The most recent release from Suzuki has dropped range figures down to 500km for the eVX.

The eVX will be joined by a pint-sized battery-electric wagon known as the eWX, a concept model designed to showcase a fun yet futuristic wagon with Suzuki’s traditional tiny footprint.

The eWX is said to measure in at 3395mm long, 1475mm wide, 1620mm tall and has a range of 230km from an unspecified battery pack.

Finally, Suzuki says that a Swift Concept will also be taking to the stage at the Japan Mobility Show, designed to showcase the “new value of the Swift.”

The company says the Swift concept will offer “a shift from tangible consumption to experimental consumption,” adding that it will pick up a heap of active safety features and a “high-efficiency engine” that strikes a balance between “performance and fuel efficiency.”