2022 Kia Sportage spotted, rear-end design revealed (video)

April 7, 2021
Car News, Kia, Nurburgring, Spy scoops, Videos

Kia has been spotted testing its upcoming 2022 Sportage again (codenamed NQ5), out on the Nurburgring and on the streets in its home country of South Korea. The new model is set to share platforms with the all-new NX4 Tucson, and is likely to be built on two different length wheelbases.

An image showing the rear end, surfacing on Korean Car Blog, with the concealing body wrap peeled back, shows the new-look taillight and flush new Kia badge in the middle. Around at the front it looks like Kia will be applying an interesting arrow-style LED daytime running light setup, likely with a modern interpretation of the company’s ‘tiger nose’ grille in the middle.

Although it will wear a completely new body design, the platform is also all new. This is expected to bring in various changes, including a longer wheelbase and body, opening up more passenger space inside. There’s also evidence, from various prototype spy shots, that Kia will be producing the 2022 Sportage in normal and long wheelbase forms. This is the same arrangement as the new Tucson, with different market regions getting one or the other (normal or long).

In Australia, only the longer wheelbase Tucson will be presented here. So, it would seem reasonable to suspect the same thing for the new Kia Sportage. Specifically, the wheelbase is 75mm longer and the overall body length is 130mm longer. Does this mean seven seats? No. Instead, the longer wheelbase is mainly about increased boot and rear seat space. In fact, the new Tucson offers up to 620L of boot space in the default seat setting, which is up 107L from before. Expect similar things for the Sportage.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Powertrain options are highly likely to mimic those offered in the Tucson as well. Overseas, there’s a 2.5-litre petrol producing 141kW, a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid developing 169kW, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel developing 136kW. There is the possibility of the group’s new 2.5-litre turbo-petrol being introduced for a N version down the track, but we doubt this (213kW in the Sonata N Line) will be offered for the Sportage GT.

Here in Australia, we will be offered a 115kW 2.0L petrol, a 132kW 1.6L turbo, and a 137kW 2.0L turbo-diesel, according to a dealer bulletin that was handed to us in January – specs may vary slightly for the showroom. We’d expect a similar lineup for the local Sportage. As usual, we will probably miss out on the hybrid because other markets, with proper emissions regulations, get first dibs.

A full debut for the 2022 Kia Sportage is set to take place mid-year, with sales in some markets starting by the end of the year. Click play below for a preview.

Tags

Related Articles

Interesting 2022 Subaru BRZ prototype spotted, STI enhanced?
Interesting 2022 Subaru BRZ prototype spotted, STI enhanced?
Hyundai Santa Cruz prototype ute spotted with production body?
Hyundai Santa Cruz prototype ute spotted with production body?
2022 Kia Sportage spotted testing; new platform, hybrid likely (video)
2022 Kia Sportage spotted testing; new platform, hybrid likely (video)
Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup rendered, based on new Tucson NX4
Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup rendered, based on new Tucson NX4

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.