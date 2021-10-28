Ford showcases endless personalisation options for Bronco for SEMA

Ford is showcasing some of the endless design modifications and personal touches possible on its new Ford Bronco, debuting six incredibly unique custom builds for the SEMA show.

The custom build treatment was given to four examples of the all-new Bronco, as well as two Bronco Sport variants that have seen everything from lift kits, unique wheel and rack designs and even a quad-track design that can tackle snow and deep sand.

One of the most significant off-road advancements set to be unveiled by Ford at the upcoming SEMA event is a new front drive unit that supports a 5.38:1 gear ratio, which gives the Bronco a massive boost when it comes to serious off-road driving.

This is in addition to new chassis components, a severe-duty steering rack with new tie rod ends for added durability, as well as a new performance tune for the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder powertrain.

The first of which is a Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles, designed by industry icon Vaughn Gittin Jr. It features a significant suspension overhaul with Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers paired with 37-inch off-road tyres.

Up next, the Bronco by BDS Suspensions is billed as the “ultimate fire truck” designed to take fire crew up mountainous trails. It features a 4-inch UCA system with Fox 2.5 coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms, track bar and swaybar disconnect, and is paired with 37-inch off-road rubber.

The Bronco by Tuccu Hot Rods is no doubt the most unusual of the bunch, featuring a Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks design for driving on snow and sand, with some adventure racks and a lightbar added.

If you’re interested, you can check out the rest of the custom builds that are on their way for a SEMA showcase in early November here. Ford’s global director of vehicle personalisation, Eric Cin, said:

“Bronco and Bronco Sport customers love parts and accessories that emphasise performance and off-road lifestyle, so we worked closely with Bronco design and vehicle engineering to deliver the product to match their individual lifestyle. Since last year, we’ve expanded the line to more than 350 Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories, and growing.”

The six custom builds are on their way to the SEMA event, which kicks off in early November.