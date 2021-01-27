2021 Hyundai Tucson Australian specs leaked, N Line option pack confirmed

Australian specifications and key features for the all-new 2021 Hyundai Tucson have leaked out via a dealer bulletin, including details of the new N Line pack which has also just been revealed globally.

According to snippets of the bulletin, sent to PerformanceDrive by a reader, the Australian-spec model will be offered with three different powertrains; a 2.0L petrol unit producing 115kW/192Nm, a 1.6 turbo-petrol developing 132kW/265Nm, and a 2.0L turbo-diesel generating 137kW and 416Nm. The entry petrol model is front-wheel drive, while the other two are all-wheel drive. Transmissions are a six-speed auto, seven-speed DCT auto, and eight-speed auto, respectively.

It’s disappointing, at least from this notice, that Hyundai has not moved up to the 150kW version of its 1.6-litre turbo for the Tucson – even the i30 is offered with 150kW. Interestingly, the 2.0 CRDi diesel sees a boost in power, from 136kW to 137kW, and torque rises from 400Nm to 416Nm. This is for the Australian-spec model – overseas markets may be different – and the data is only preliminary and subject to change

By the looks of it Hyundai Australia will be offering three main trim lines, spanning from the base, Elite, to the top Highlander. An N Line pack will also be available as an option on all variants, as opposed to being a stand-alone trim level. This will give buyers from all pricing grades the opportunity to spice up their orders.

The N Line pack includes unique 19-inch alloy wheels, an N Line aero kit, gloss black front grille, silver exterior highlights, LED headlights, and a leather and suede interior trim with an N Line steering wheel. The pack also includes the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, not available on any other trim level.

As standard, the new model comes with an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, manual air-con, keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, 17-inch alloy wheels and a full-size spare, and a suite of safety systems (blind-spot collision avoidance, lane keep assist, tyre pressure monitoring, autonomous emergency braking with junction and turning support, a rear-view camera, and a new centre airbag).

Moving up to the Elite adds 18-inch wheels, a new 10.25-inch touch-screen, button start, leather seats and a power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, auto wipers, and front and rear parking sensors. At the top, the Highlander adds 19-inch wheels, LED mood lighting inside, LED taillights, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats, and a Bose sound system.

As for the N Line pack, the official images revealed today show a rather edgy and very sporty design for the mid-size SUV. The show car also gives us a preview of the cool new Shadow Grey exterior colour option, featured with the black contrast roof.

Prices are “TBA” on the bulletin, but it says all main variants will kick off with “February 2021 order”, with the N Line for “March 2021 order”. The bulletin also notes at the bottom that specification audits are yet to be completed and that specs are preliminary and subject to change. An official announcement is expected soon.