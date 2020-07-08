2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N Line previewed, arrives in Australia Q4

July 8, 2020
Car News, Hyundai, Turbo

Hyundai Australia has sent out some preview images of the all-new i30 Sedan N Line, which will come in as the flagship variant of the Elantra replacement later this year.

The local arm confirmed last month that the i30 Sedan and i30 Sedan N Line will be introduced in Australia during the fourth quarter of this year. It will be joined by the all-new Sonata as well, likely in N Line form only. This will be the first time the i30 Sedan (or Elantra) has been given the N Line treatment.

It’s our understanding there could be a proper N Performance version of the new i30 Sedan coming next year as well, but until then the N Line will reside as the flagship model. It’s expected to come with the recently-updated 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 150kW and 265Nm (275Nm during overboost). This is connected up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto in the case of the new Veloster Turbo.

The teaser images confirm racy 18-inch alloy wheels hiding larger brakes, special skirting for the lower body, and a unique mesh grille at the front. A sporty diffuser area is featured at the back, complete with a twin-outlet exhaust. Some performance tyres, likely Michelin Pilot Sport 4, are also expected. Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, head of product division at Hyundai, said:

“i30 Sedan N-Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N-Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price. This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”

The new i30 Sedan will join Australian showrooms during the fourth quarter of this year. It’ll come in as a slightly larger alternative to the regular i30 hatchback, using a stretched version of the same platform. Prices are expected to be a bit higher than the equivalent i30 hatch.

Tags
,

Related Articles

2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N-Line previewed, confirmed for Australia2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N-Line previewed, confirmed for Australia April 28, 2020
2020 Hyundai i30 facelift previewed with N Line, debuts at Geneva show2020 Hyundai i30 facelift previewed with N Line, debuts at Geneva show February 13, 2020
2019 Audi A3 S Line Plus confirmed for Australia2019 Audi A3 S Line Plus confirmed for Australia October 14, 2019
Hyundai Australia plans 18 new models within 18 monthsHyundai Australia plans 18 new models within 18 months June 26, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car


Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive