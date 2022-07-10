2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV details confirmed Australia, from $54,590

Mitsubishi has lifted the lid on prices and specifications for its upcoming Outlander plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range for Australia, with the latest generation hitting dealerships in mid-August from $54,590 in a four-variant lineup.

Following the sales success of its outgoing Outlander PHEV which Mitsubishi is proud to say was the world’s first PHEV SUV, the company has implanted a revised hybrid-electric powertrain into the updated platform, alongside a larger battery pack.

The new Outlander PHEV receives a 2.4-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with an 80kW front-mounted motor (up from 60kW), while the rear e-motor produces 100kW (up from 70kW).

The end result is a combined output of 185kW of power and 450Nm of torque, with power for the e-motors supplied by a larger 20kWh battery pack which is 45 per cent larger than the previous 13.8kWh pack, translating to all-electric driving range of 84km.

With the help of a DC fast-charger, the Outlander PHEV can charge from 10-80 per cent in around 38 minutes, or a full charge in 12 hours at home.

The four-variant lineup kicks off with the PHEV ES, which receives 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 9.0-inch infotainment system packed with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the Outlander PHEV Aspire adds a set of two-tone 20-inch alloys, premium adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, a leather steering wheel, heated seats, 10.8-inch head-up display, keyless entry and wireless smartphone charging.

The premium Outlander PHEV Exceed variant receives a panoramic sunroof, BOSE sound system, quilted leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, colour-coded body trim with a black finish for the pillars and some aluminium trim for the gear surrounds.

Finally, the range-topping Outlander PHEV Tourer receives a set of massaging front seats, two-tone leather upholstery and a two-tone finish for the exterior paintwork.

The company says the PHEV lineup will retain the existing 5 and 5+2 seating options, and thanks to a smaller motor controller unit at the rear, will likely to leave cargo space figures unchanged from the standard 163L in the 5+2 layout and 478L in the five-seater setup.

Standard safety equipment for the base model ES includes AEB braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, reversing camera with front and rear sensors, haptic steering wheel vibrations, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and more. Stepping up to the Aspire and above adds a reverse autonomous braking system, surround-view camera and rear-cross traffic alerts.

The Outlander PHEV will come covered by Mitsubishi’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, extending to 10 years/200,000km if it remains serviced at Mitsubishi. The battery is covered for eight years or 160,000km.

Mitsubishi says the 2023 Outlander PHEV will hit dealerships on August 15, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV ES 5-seat $54,590 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Aspire 5-seat $60,990 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Exceed 5+2 seat $65,990 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Exceed Tourer 5+2 seat $68,490