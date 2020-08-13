2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N Line debuts, on sale in Australia during Q4

How’s this for a sharp, sporty sedan. It’s the new 2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N Line, which will go on sale in Australia during the fourth quarter of this year.

As previously reported, the i30 Sedan comes in to replace the Elantra in Australia to align with Hyundai’s global naming structure. It is based on the i30 platform but it’s a bit longer and the suspension and some geometries are slightly different to the hatch.

Presented for the first time in N Line configuration, Hyundai appears to have pulled off another interesting and thought-provoking vehicle for the humdrum vehicle class. The low and wide design theme with something Hyundai calls Parametric Dynamics is very distinctive, with a modern interpretation of the company’s cascading front grille carrying over some recent heritage.

The N Line package includes a unique front bumper bar and chin spoiler, a bespoke mesh pattern for the front grille, and aggressive side intakes that feed the engine for cooling and performance. There’s also special side skirts, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a very unique sculpted rear end with a black lip spoiler.

Power comes from Hyundai’s latest 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine which produces 150kW and 265Nm (275Nm on overboost). This is channelled through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch auto, with front-wheel drive.

Multi-link suspension holds the rear end together, and braking performance is enhanced via larger front disc brakes. Hyundai Australia also says further suspension tuning will be applied to local-spec models to ensure the driving dynamics suit our conditions. Speaking about the new model, Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, head of product division at Hyundai, said:

“The new i30 Sedan N Line model will appeal to customers who favour a sporty look and spirited driving performance. The expanded range will help solidify i30’s position as a leader in the small car passenger segment.”

In terms of the interior, it’s also spruced up compared with the regular i30 Sedan. Sports seats are featured in the front with similarly-contoured rear seats, contrast red stitching for that racy touch, with alloy pedals and an N Line steering wheel completing the package.

Those looking for more performance will have to wait for the all-new i30 N Sedan, which is expected to arrive with the updated i30 N hatch in 2021. Hyundai is also launching the Sonata N Line during the fourth quarter, featuring a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 213kW.