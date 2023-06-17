Ford Performance planning 2024 Dakar assault with Ranger Raptor T1+

Ford Performance has announced more world domination plans in the arena of off-road racing, as it eyes off the ultimate challenge, the next Dakar Rally.

A key to its goal is the most hardcore Ranger we’ve seen to date, the Raptor T1+, which will compete in the Rally Raid T1+ category.

Ford Performance has confirmed that the Ranger T1+ will enter the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia early next year, where it plans to compete on a “finish and learn” basis, alongside M-Sport and Neil Woolridge Motorsport.

Translated, that means Ford Performance is anticipating quite the challenge in its maiden Dakar Rally, though there is cause for some optimism considering the Ranger’s recent off-road titles.

The Ranger Raptor T1+ is based on the previous, fourth-generation Ranger, and comes powered by a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6. Ford Performance says its plans for the 2025 Dakar include a custom build of the latest generation Raptor.

“To lead the charge at one of the ultimate global off-road events – the Dakar Rally – has been a goal of ours,” says Ford Performance Motorsports’ global director, Mark Rushbrook.

“We cannot underestimate the enormity of the challenge ahead of us,” he added.