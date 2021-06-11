2021 Hyundai i30 N on sale in Australia from $44,500, adds 8spd DCT auto

The first major update for the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch has been fully outlined for Australia for 2021, ahead of its showroom arrival in July.

As previously revealed, one of the biggest changes for the new model is the introduction of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This should really open up its overall market appeal, because, so far, the i30 N has only been available with a manual. This is Hyundai’s new wet-type dual-clutch unit, similar to what’s found in the Sonata N Line, Santa Fe, and Kia Sorento.

Coinciding with the new auto is a retuned 2.0-litre turbo engine. It now produces 206kW and 392Nm, up from 202kW and 353Nm. As a result, Hyundai claims 0-100km/h is taken care of in just 5.9 seconds with the six-speed manual (down from 6.1), and the auto demolishes it with a time of 5.4 seconds.

Drivers have a range of modes and functions to play around with, including N Grin Shift, N Track Sense Shift, N Power Shift, N Grin Control, and an N Corner Carving Differential, all of which – presumably – provide more smiles and more performance in some way. This stuff is great for the modern car geeks who enjoy testing out different systems.

Performance aspects aside and in terms of technology updates Hyundai has brought in a range of new safety features. Blind-spot collision warning (auto only), lane following assist, rear cross-traffic alert (auto only), and LED puddle lamps now come as standard. Keyless entry and start are also standard even on the base model.

Going for the Premium pack gets you a set of N Light seats with fixed headrests, saving 2.2kg, as well as Alcantara interior trimming matched with leather. A sunroof is optional.

Lastly, the i30 shape itself has also been revised and brought in line with the regular hatch’s recently-updated styling cues. Distinctive V-shaped daytime running lights within the headlights are an instant giveaway, with similar-shaped taillights, while the front and rear bumper bars are revised and feature new aero trimmings.

Hyundai Australia says the new model will go on sale locally “from July”, although, we’d expect some delivery delays after the first batch arrives due to the industry-wide production holdups. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Hyundai i30 N hatch manual: $44,500

2021 Hyundai i30 N Premium hatch manual: $47,500

2021 Hyundai i30 N Premium with sunroof hatch manual: $49,000

2021 Hyundai i30 N hatch DCT auto: $47,500

2021 Hyundai i30 N Premium with sunroof hatch DCT auto: $52,000