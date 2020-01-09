2020 BMW X2 xDrive25e revealed as new plug-in hybrid option

BMW has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid version of its X2 small SUV, called the X2 xDrive25e. It follows the recent debut of the X1 xDrive25e. The new powertrain option offers an electric range of up to 57km.

These are the next in line to receive BMW’s latest plug-in hybrid tech. The system comprises of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 92kW and 220Nm. This is connected up to an electric motor that produces 70kW and 165Nm.

With a combined output of 162kW and 385Nm, they become some of the more powerful options in the X1 and X2 range. In the X1 xDrive25e, acceleration from 0-100km/h takes a claimed 6.9 seconds, while the new X2 xDrive25e takes 6.8 seconds.

In terms of economy, both models offer an official combined cycle consumption rate between 1.9-2.1L/100km, depending on the specification of wheels fitted. Obviously the biggest bonus is the fully electric range, rated between 55km and 57km, again, depending on the spec.

Users can recharge the system with a BMW i Wallbox in 3.2 hours, from empty to full. Or, from empty to 80 per cent in 2.4 hours. Using a standard plug the system can be recharged from empty to full in around five hours, or to 80 per cent in 3.8 hours.

Drivers can of course play around with different driving modes to suit their needs, from Comfort, Sport, to Eco Pro. These settings alter the throttle sensitivity and transmission to suit the conditions, while there’s also a Save Battery mode which aims at maintaining the current battery charge status.

Buyers will be able to option for the Sport Line package, or the more subtle xLine kit, or opt up to the exciting M Sport pack for the full sporty experience. There’s also an M Sport X pack which blends in some ruggedness. As standard, the SUVs come with 17-inch alloy wheels, but these can be optioned up to larger sizes. Australian specs are yet to be confirmed.