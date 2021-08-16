Lamborghini unveils new Countach LPI 800-4, marks 50th anniversary

Lamborghini is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Countach nameplate with the launch of a super limited-edition throwback, called the LPI 800-4, powered by a V12 hybrid producing 599kW. It was unveiled in the US over the weekend.

The powertrain features Lamborghini’s tried-and-tested 6.5-litre V12 throwing out 574kW, paired with a 48-volt e-motor powered by a supercapacitor borrowed from the Sian hypercar, which adds 25kW to the mix and results in a combined output of 599kW.

All of this is sent to all four wheels. Lamborghini says this is enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds, 0-200km/h sprint in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355km/h.

The re-born Countach rides in a much more sophisticated platform than its predecessor, with the use of a carbon monocoque chassis and carbon fibre for all the body panels which bring the dry weight down to 1595kg. It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys, with spokes inspired by the 1980s telephone style, with stopping power supplied by a set of carbon ceramic brake discs and traction provided by a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsas.

In terms of styling, the reborn Countach obviously takes its design inspiration from the Countach that first stormed the scene in the 1970s, with a strikingly similar silhouette and rectangular headlight design (now with LEDs), as well as a set of raked air intakes that mirror the original’s intake system. The rear of the new Countach features a hexagonal set of taillights surrounded by angular bodywork topping four exhaust pipes and a carbon fibre rear diffuser.

Inside, there’s a premium interior finish with the typical Lamborghini approach to styling with many, many geometric patterns and hexagons, as well as an 8.4-inch infotainment system with a ‘Stile’ button that explains the Countach’s design language to the lucky owners.

If you’re keen, you’ll have to get in quick, as Lamborghini is limiting production of the Countach LPI 800-4 to just 112 units. The price tag of which is yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect to see prices north of $3 million. The first deliveries are expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Lamborghini’s president and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann says that the Countach “upholds the tradition of looking forward, of exploring new design and technology avenues while celebrating the DNA of our brand.”