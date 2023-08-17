Zenvo Returns with Ballistic 1380kW Aurora Hybrid Hypercar

After considerable time on the sidelines, Danish automaker Zenvo Automotive has offically returned to the world of hypercars with its latest creation, the Aurora, which will come in two forms: a grand tourer and an unapologetic track-muncher.

After teaming up with powertrain specialists, Mahle, Zenvo has confirmed some mental power outputs for the mammoth 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 hybrid unit.

The grand tourer ‘Agil’ picks up the V12 with a single electric motor producing a combined 1081kW of power and 1400Nm of torque, which offers a 0-100km/h sprint of 2.5 seconds, 0-201km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 365km/h.

Opting for the ‘Tur’ track machine adds an electric motor for each of the front wheels and brings combined outputs to a stratospheric 1380kW of power and 1700Nm.

This drops the 100km/h sprint to 2.3 seconds, and stretches the top speed out to 450km/h.

Power for both is thrown to the wheels via a seven-speed transmission with an in-built electric motor for reversing that doubles as a starter generator.

The ‘grand touring’ Aurora Agil tips the scales at 1300kg, while the hardcore Tur variant weighs in at 1450kg due to the added electric motors at the front.

The company hasn’t confirmed battery capacities for the Aurora, though says it can travel up to 35km on electric power alone.

The styling package is completely bonkers, as you’d expect from a hypercar, though it also plays a key role in the Aurora’s aerodynamics that produce up to 880kg of downforce at 250km/h.

The company says that its styling treament for the Aurora has been intentionally minimal, with Zenvo leaving 70 per cent of the carbon monocoque and suspension hardware completely exposed.

Underneath, there’s a bespoke suspension system with pushrod front and double wishbones at the rear, both with active springs to toe the line between road comfort and a super stiff track setup.

The supplied cabin photos show Zenvo eyeing-off the likes of Bugatti and Pagani when it comes to the Aurora’s uber-sporting luxury.

Zenvo says that production of the Aurora will be capped at just 50 units of each variant, with 100 total Auroras set to hit the production line in 2026.

“The Aurora project is best described as an equilibrium of extremes,” says Zenvo’s CCO, Jens Sverdrup.

“We wanted to build an uncompromised drivers’ car, which delivered on every level, but without any one aspect negatively impacting another,” he said.

“It was approached in a very Danish way…the outcome has given us two models, which complement each other , delivre true driving pleasure and, almost as a by-product, offer incredible performance.”