Genesis GV70 Electrified SUV launching in Australia in September

Genesis has taken the wraps off pricing and specification details for its latest all-electric SUV, the GV70 Electrified, which is being introduced to Australia in a single-model lineup this month.

From the outside looking in, the Electrified GV70 doesn’t look radically different to its internal combustion GV70 siblings, aside from the aerodynamic G-Matrix front grille that houses a hidden EV charging port and a redesigned rear end design that, of course, ditches the exhaust pipes.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 comes powered by a dual-motor setup producing a maximum 360kW of power in boost mode, alongside 700Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels. It offers a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of just 4.2 seconds.

Power to the twin motors is supplied by a 77.4kWh battery pack that translates to 445km of range on the WLTP test cycle, while an actuated disconnector can seamlessly switch between 2WD and AWD for more efficient driving.

Genesis says that the battery pack can be DC fast-charged at up to 350kW, which brings the pack from 10 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes. The architecture beneath also offers vehicle-to-load charging at up to 3.6kW, so you can charge or power external accessories. The company’s smart regenerative braking system is said to analyse real-time traffic data and adjust the regen’ braking, with the i-pedal mode offering easy one-pedal driving.

Other special touches include active noise cancellation and the existing adaptive suspension system that uses data from the front camera and primes the dampers in anticipation of potholes for the MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension.

As we’ve mentioned, Genesis is bringing the electric GV70 to Australia in a single high-spec variant which comes fitted with unique 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control with a heat pump, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

There’s also a 14.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav with augmented reality feature, fingerprint authentication, a surround-view camera and massaging front seats with both heating and ventilation.

On the safety front, Genesis packs the GV70 with every bit of active safety gear you can dream of, with everything from active cruise control, forward and rear collision avoidance, lane-change assist, evasive steering, rear-cross traffic alerts and blind-spot monitoring fitted as standard.

Owners can expect to receive a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with eight-year coverage for the high-voltage battery, five years and complimentary servicing and a five-year subscription to the Chargefox network or installation of an A/C charger at your home.

The news of the GV70’s arrival comes just a few months after Genesis announced its first-ever battery electric coupe-styled SUV, the GV60. It is on sale in Australia priced from $103,700, and marks the second of three Genesis EVs arriving this year alongside the G80 Electrified sedan.

Genesis says we can expect to see the first GV70 deliveries taking place this month, with the all-electric GV70 priced from $127,800 before on-road costs.