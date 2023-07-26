Mahle to Supply Zenvo with Radical Quad-Turbo V12 For Upcoming Aurora Hypercar

Zenvo Automotive says that it has tapped powertrain specialists, Mahle, on the shoulder to help develop a monstrous quad turbocharged V12 for its upcoming Aurora hypercar, with the company aiming for outputs of 919kW from the ICE unit.

While the Danish company has slipped back into obscurity in recent years, Zenvo Automotive is hoping that the Aurora will put it firmly back on the map, and by the sound the planned powertrain – the Aurora will make quite the impression.

With the help of the UK’s Mahle Powertrain, the Aurora may well end up with the world’s most powerful V12 engine ever produced.

Zenvo says it is aiming at outputs exceeding 919kW from the 6.6-litre quad-turbo V12, which screams all the way up to 9800rpm in what the company describes as “a unique soundtrack like no other engine on the planet.”

That’s not all, though, with Zenvo’s hybrid powertrain receiving additional electrical assistance to the tune of a combined 1380kW, with weight figures remaining low thanks to a new aluminium construction and a heap of carbon fibre thrown into the mix.

The powertrain is said to be a modular and scalable unit, which Zenvo hopes will lend itself to more affordable V6 and V8-powered supercars as it hopes to expand in the future.

Mahle’s previous experience in the world of high-performance motoring has seen the company supply Porsche with 3D-printed piston rings for the 911 GT2 RS, and help G-Power increase the E90 BMW M3 power outputs up to 537kW.

Zenvo says that the Aurora will make its official debut on August 18.

“As an automobile enthusiast and industry professional, I have always strived to achieve the pinnacle of powertrains in the form of a V12 engine,” says Zenvo’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jens Sverdrup.

“Collaborating with Mahle Powertrain, the most adept and knowledgeable engine developers in the industry for V12s has been a dream come true for me, and judging by customer feedback- it is a dream shared by every automobile enthusiast out there,” he added.