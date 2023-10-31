Toyota & Hyundai Sign Deal to Develop Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure in Australia

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The Australian arms of Toyota and Hyundai, alongside Ampol and Pacific Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that looks to jointly develop hydrogen refueling infrastructure here in Australia.

The MoU is aiming to provide a suitable launch pad for consumers to adopt hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the future – arguably the greatest challenge facing companies looking for mass adoption of new technologies in a short span of time.

Specifically, the release says that the goal of the MoU is to “combine the expertise and capability of each of the partners to help develop hydrogen refueling stations for FCEVs in Canberra,” effectively making it a pilot project in the geographically compact ACT.

There is no word on if and/or when the initiative would be rolled out on a broader scope here in Australia.

Toyota has repeatedly said that it believes hydrogen will be the key to a zero-emissions future, with the company producing a number of technical showpieces like the hydrogen-powered GR Corolla and of course the production version of the Mirai saloon.

Hyundai has also been touting the positives of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in recent years, announcing limited production of the NEXO SUV, which came powered by a 120kW/395Nm electric motor paired with a hydrogen fuel cell and driving range figures of 666km from an onboard storage tank filled with 6.33kg of hydrogen. Back in 2021, we reported that Toyota had opened up the doors to Victoria’s first hydrogen production, storage and refueling facility that was able to produce around 80kg of hydrogen every day.

Toyota’s Australian President and CEO, Matthew Callachor has said that “since 2018, Toyota has been expanding our hydrogen capability here in Australia, first with local trails of our Mirai FCEV sedan and then with the establishment of Victoria’s first hydrogen production, storage and refueling facility.”

“This month, we announced plans to locally assemble and distribute the OEDev and GEH2 fuel cell generator in Australia and this joint collaboration announced today provides further opportunities to explore and grow this vital technology,” he concluded.

Hyundai’s Australian CEO, Ted Lee has said that “our consortium partners have a great track record of deploying energy and refueling infrastructure, along with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.”