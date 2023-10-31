Lamborghini Closes Q3 with Record Deliveries and Operating Profits

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Lamborghini is charging toward yet another record-breaking year, with the Raging Bull setting new records for delivery totals, turnover and operating profits for the third quarter of 2023.

All up, Lamborghini has delivered a record-setting 7,744 vehicles year-to-date in 2023, which is made more impressive by the fact that the Urus SUV and various takes on the Huracan are doing all the legwork ahead of the Revuelto’s launch at some point in 2024. Lamborghini has filled up order books for the remainder of the internal combustion-powered Urus and Huracan production cycles in mid-2024, where they are set to be updated with hybrid powertrains.

Without getting into too much detail, Lamborghini’s year so far in 2023 has been so remarkable that its financials up until the third quarter – ending September – have blown its entire figures from the 12-months in 2022 out of the water.

All up, Lamborghini’s turnover jumped 5.2% up to the 2-billion-euro mark – a first in its history – while operating results totaled 616 million euros, more than it posted in the entire fiscal year in 2022. In terms of regions, Lamborghini shipped 3,117 units of the Urus and Huracan to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while American buyers snapped up 2,718 units and Asian Pacific buyers purchased 1,899 Lambos over the past nine months.

The United States remains the single largest market, accounting for 2,342 units, followed by Germany (709), the United Kingdom (688), China (643), Japan (434), the Middle East (370) and Italy (336).

“The results of the first nine months of the year confirm the excellent work we are carrying out in executing our strategy,” says Lamborghini’s Managing Director, Paolo Poma. “Exceeding the operating result for the fiscal year 2022 by September, while simultaneously improving profitability, testifies to Automobili Lamborghini’s further growth potential,” Poma added.

“The expectations for the last quarter propel the company towards the best financial year ever and further strengthen our positioning in the luxury segment,” he concluded.