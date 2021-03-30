Toyota Australia unveils hydrogen production, refuelling station in Victoria

March 31, 2021
Car News, Hydrogen, Toyota

Toyota Australia is celebrating the unveiling of Victoria’s first hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facility at a former manufacturing site in Melbourne’s west.

Toyota says that its solar-powered hydrogen production facility will be capable of producing more than 80kg of hydrogen every day, and the facility is set to become a commercial-grade outlet for refuelling of commercial and passenger fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Hydrogen is produced on-site by a 200kW electrolyser, which uses electricity to split water molecules into its two properties: hydrogen and oxygen.

The hydrogen that is produced by the electrolyser is then stored in a number of medium and high-pressure storage tanks that feed hydrogen into an FCEV’s tanks through the equivalent of a petrol bowser for pure hydrogen.

The electrolyser is powered by a 87kW array of solar panels, which feed a 100kW battery storage system, which is also connected to the main power grid.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Toyota makes it clear that a lack of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure played a key role in its choice not to sell its hydrogen fuel cell-powered Mirai here in Australia.

The Mirai has been sold in the US and Japan for the past seven years, something that Toyota is looking to expand with the unveiling of its hydrogen production and refuelling station. Dr Patrick Hartley, a member of the CSIRO’s Hydrogen Industry Mission, said

“The infrastructure which is being commissioned at this new Toyota facility will not only progress the deployment of hydrogen vehicles, which can make a major contribution to helping our transport sector navigate Australia’s energy transition, but it will also serve as a beacon to other companies looking to invest in hydrogen transport technology.”

Toyota’s Australian president and CEO, Matthew Callachor, said the Toyota Hydrogen Centre is Australia’s leading showcase of hydrogen fuel cell technology, and marks a significant part of Toyota’s commitment for the future of its vehicles.

“Globally, Toyota is committed to achieving zero CO2 emissions from its vehicles and plants under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 and the commissioning of our hydrogen refuelling facility here today is an important step towards achieving that goal,” Callachor said.

Tags

Related Articles

20 Hyundai NEXO hydrogen vehicles deployed in ACT
20 Hyundai NEXO hydrogen vehicles deployed in ACT
Mazda says it could introduce rotary range-extender for MX-30
Mazda says it could introduce rotary range-extender for MX-30
Hyundai Australia plans 18 new models within 18 months
Hyundai Australia plans 18 new models within 18 months
Hyundai envisions Palisade N, NEXO N performance variants
Hyundai envisions Palisade N, NEXO N performance variants

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.