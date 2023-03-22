Toyota GR86 10th Anniversary Edition on sale in Australia from $46,700

The Toyota GR86 10th Anniversary Edition is about to land in Australia, following initial confirmation back in July last year. It is designed to celebrate 10 years since the debut of the loveable sports car.

Can you believe it has already been 10 years since Toyota and Subaru launched the 86 and BRZ? Well, to help us all remember, Toyota is launching this special edition.

It comes with a range of unique highlights, including a bespoke Solar Orange exterior colour which is inspired by the original ‘hachi roku’ that was unveiled in 2011.

Orange continues into the cabin, with special contrast stitching for the steering wheel, hand brake and gear lever boot, and seats and door trims. Some 10th Anniversary logos are also presented on the door trims.

The special edition is based on the flagship GR86 GTS variant and comes with adaptive LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and an 8.0-inch touch-screen system.

Power continues to come from the second-gen boxer engine, consisting of a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated Subaru-based unit. It produces 174kW and 250Nm, and can be had with either a six-speed manual or automatic. Speaking about the special edition, Toyota Australia vice president of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:

“When it launched in 2012, the first-generation 86 struck a chord with those looking for an affordable sports car representing great value with Toyota reliability. This new 10th Anniversary Edition channels the spirit of the original 86 while introducing a range of unique design touches, along with all upgrades that the GR86 delivered when we launched it last year.”

The GR86 10th Anniversary Edition is set to arrive in showrooms this month. Prices start from $46,700 for either the manual or auto (excluding on-road costs). Just 86 examples are up for grabs.