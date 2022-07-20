Toyota announces more production cuts, down 150,000 units in August

Toyota has been forced to revise its production schedule yet again due to ongoing parts shortages and supply chain constraints, mainly brought on by the COVID pandemic.

The company says it is aiming to produce around 700,000 vehicles in August, with 200,000 of those for the Japanese market. This week it said the new figure is around 150,000 units short of what it forecasted at the beginning of the year. In a statement, Toyota said:

“We at Toyota would like to again apologise for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.”

Some of the main plants and vehicles most impacted included the new bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, made at its Motomachi factory, as well as the Corolla and Camry, made at the Tsutsumi plant, and the LandCruiser 300 and 70 Series and Lexus LX, built at the Yoshiwara facility. The RAV4 is also impacted, with production delayed at Toyota Industries Corporation factories.

We reported last month that Toyota’s global sales had dipped over nine per cent in May, which marked the ninth consecutive monthly drop in Toyota’s sales, with production numbers down to 700,331 units in total when you include Daihatsu and Hino.

Export numbers were down a significant 21 per cent to 96,615 units for the third consecutive month, while year-to-date sales in 2022 were down 6.5 per cent at 4.2 million units. The company has revised its production forecasts on numerous occasions due to supply chain shortages and COVID-related shutdowns.