Tesla’s Chinese Gigafactory hits record-setting production pace

Tesla is celebrating a huge surge of momentum from Chinese buyers after reporting record-setting sales, just months after lengthy production suspensions staggered growth.

All up, Tesla sold 83,135 vehicles produced at its Shanghai Gigafactory, smashing its previous record-setting month of deliveries back in June when Tesla produced 78,906 units, according to the latest data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The news of the recent sales rebound is made more impressive by the fact that Tesla was forced to shut down its Shanghai gigafactory twice, once due to a supply shortage and once due to the government’s aggressive zero-COVID policy.

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory is tasked with producing the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover SUV for the Chinese market.

Interestingly, even while riding the recent surge, Tesla’s sales tally of 83,135 wholesale units for the month of September was dwarfed by BYD’s sales that exceeded the 200,000 unit mark, although Tesla was sizeably in front of its nearest rival, SGMW.

The most recent production figures will come as good news for Tesla who is hoping to hit both 266,500 units for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a massive 50 per cent sales growth in China this year.

While the Model Y remains China’s best-selling premium SUV, Tesla is pushing some aggressive incentives to get more buyers over the line, including a series of insurance subsidies and loans that require absolutely no deposit.

We’ll be sure to report back when we’ve got data from the fourth-quarter of this year to see how Tesla is tracking on its optimistic goals in the Chinese market.